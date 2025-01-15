Bengaluru, January 15: A 70-year-old man lost INR 89 lakh in a sophisticated cyber scam that spanned 11 days, during which he was manipulated, threatened, and defrauded by criminals posing as law enforcement officials. The victim, a retired banker from Nagarabhavi in Karnataka, filed a police complaint earlier this month.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the ordeal began on November 16, when the victim received a call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to be a senior police official from New Delhi, accused him of involvement in drug trafficking and financial fraud. To heighten the threat, the caller transferred him to another individual posing as a cybercrime investigator, who warned that the victim’s family would be implicated unless he complied. Digital Arrest in Jharkhand: Retired Coal Company Officer Digitally Arrested for 11 Days in Ranchi, Loses INR 2.27 Crore in Cyber Scam.

Elderly Man Held in Digital Arrest for 11 Days

Over the following days, the victim was coerced into transferring his entire savings, including fixed deposits, to several accounts supposedly overseen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The total amount stolen amounted to INR 89.5 lakh.

The scammer’s communications stopped after 11 days, and the victim, overwhelmed by fear, approached the police weeks later. The police have since registered a case and launched an investigation. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?.

This incident follows a similar case in December, where a Bengaluru software engineer was defrauded of INR 11.8 crore in a digital arrest scam. Police have issued warnings urging the public to verify claims made by unknown callers and exercise caution in financial matters.

