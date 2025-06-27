PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: Jorhat-born Vicky Baruah has become an inspiring name among those pursuing an MBA course in assam, thanks to his placement in PwC--one of the Big 4 firms--through the Assam Kaziranga University. But behind this milestone lies a story of perseverance, purpose, and pride--shaped by struggle, fuelled by dreams, and fulfilled by determination.

A Childhood Shaped by Loss, and a Life Inspired by Love

Raised in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam, Vicky attributes much of his confidence to the spirit of his hometown. "What I love most is the simplicity of life and the strong sense of community," he reflects. "Jorhat will always have a special place in my heart--it will keep me grounded and remind me of who I am."

But life tested him early.

Vicky lost his father, a retired Indian Army personnel, when he was just in Class 3. From then on, it was his mother who stood tall, taking full charge of the family. "Despite the challenges, my mother ensured my brother and I received quality education," he shares, his voice filled with gratitude and pride.

Watching his mother battle odds instilled a fire in Vicky--not just to succeed, but to give back. "I always dreamed of making her smile in ways life didn't allow her to," he says.

Strength, in Every Sense of the Word

That fire translated into discipline, drive, and physical strength.

In 2022, Vicky was crowned NPC Mr. Jorhat in the Men's Physique category. A year later, he bagged the Gold Medal in Powerlifting at the All Assam Iron Games Association. "I could see the pride in her eyes," he recalls, "but I knew I still had more to do."

That moment finally came when he shared the news of his placement at PwC. "She had happy tears in her eyes. And I knew then, I had made her proud--not just as a son, but as a man she raised with resilience."

A Journey Fueled by Purpose and Preparation

For students enrolled in an MBA course in assam, Vicky's placement journey at the Assam Kaziranga University (KU) is a reminder that preparation, patience, and self-belief are key to cracking top placements. While many faced multiple interviews and rejections, he sat for only one company--PwC.

"The waiting period before the drive was stressful," he admits. "Watching others get placed while wondering when my chance would come led to self-doubt. But I kept going--focusing on my preparation, refining my resume, and staying interview-ready."

The moment he saw his name on the final placement list, it was nothing short of magical. "Relief, joy, gratitude--it all came rushing in," he says. "It reaffirmed that patience, consistency, and belief in yourself truly pay off."

Stepping into PwC: The Real-World Experience

Now a Tax Associate at PwC, Vicky is thriving in a role that once seemed daunting.

"Initially, I had doubts--about adapting to the corporate environment, matching the pace, and meeting expectations," he confesses. "But the support from my seniors and the inclusive work culture helped me settle in smoothly."

He finds excitement in the exposure to modern tools and technologies central to tax-related work. "It's been an enriching experience--professionally and personally."

Words of Wisdom for Future MBAs

Vicky is now an inspiration. Whether you're pursuing an MBA course in assam or elsewhere, these tips can help you stay focused and job-ready during placement season.

His advice is, "Start early, stay steady, and show up prepared."

Here are his key tips for acing campus placements:

Start early. Begin your prep 4-5 months in advance. Consistent effort over time helps reduce stress and builds confidence.

Know your basics. Master the core concepts of your specialization. Strong fundamentals help you tackle complex questions with ease.

Research companies. Understand each company's work, values, and recent developments. It shows interest and sets you apart.

Tailor your resume. Keep it crisp, clear, and focused on achievements relevant to the role.

Practice interviews. Do mock interviews with seniors, faculty, or online platforms to improve your clarity and confidence.

Work on soft skills. Communication, confidence, and body language matter. A good personality can leave a lasting impression.

Stay updated. Follow current affairs and trends in your domain to show awareness and industry readiness.

Learn from failure. Rejections are part of the process. Take feedback, improve, and keep moving forward.

A Life Beyond the Offer Letter

Vicky's story is not just about getting placed--it's about rising after loss, dreaming despite doubt, and honouring every sacrifice that made this success possible.

"Doing an MBA course in assam from the Assam Kaziranga University is one of the best decisions I've ever made," he smiles. "I owe a big thank you for the platform, the mentorship, the KU CDPC Cell, and the belief they had in me."

Today, Vicky Baruah is more than just a PwC employee. He's a symbol of what resilience, roots, and relentless passion can create.

"Because when dreams are backed by strength and guided by purpose, placement is just the beginning."

