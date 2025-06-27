The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed on the first day of Muharram, one of the four sacred months in Islam. This solemn occasion commemorates the Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE. It is not celebrated with festivities or parties but rather through reflection, prayers, and acts of devotion, highlighting the spiritual significance of the new year in Islam. The New Hijri Year 1447 AH began with the sighting of crescent moon on June 26. Muharram 2025 in India began on June 27. To mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 2025, we bring you Islamic New Year 2025 messages, Muharram images, photos, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Unlike the Gregorian New Year, the Islamic New Year emphasises introspection over celebration. It is a time when Muslims around the world reflect on the lessons from the Prophet’s migration, including sacrifice, perseverance, and faith in times of adversity. Many use this period to pray, recite the Qur'an, and make resolutions to improve their spiritual and personal lives. Muharram is also a month of deep mourning for many, especially during Ashura, the tenth day, which holds profound historical and religious meaning, particularly for Shia Muslims who remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) in the Battle of Karbala. As you observe Islamic New Year 2025, share these Islamic New Year 2025 messages, Muharram images, photos, messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

The Islamic New Year serves as a powerful reminder of the values of faith, resilience, and community. As a fresh year begins, it offers a moment for Muslims to renew their commitment to living a righteous and meaningful life. It encourages believers to learn from history, seek inner peace, and strengthen their relationship with Allah. In a world full of distractions and challenges, the Hijri New Year invites us to pause, reflect, and begin again, with purpose, humility, and hope for a better year ahead.

