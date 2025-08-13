VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: As more parents and educators seek out early learning tools that extend beyond just academics, there's a growing interest in illustrated children's books that teach vital life skills. In response to this demand, author Tanuj has released two new titles, each thoughtfully designed to help kids navigate the complexities of the real world. One book dives into the basics of money management for kids, while the other gently addresses emotional resilience and the dynamics of changing family situations.

The first release, "Earn, Save, Invest," is a carefully crafted box set featuring three illustrated children's books that introduce young readers to the fundamentals of financial literacy in a fun and engaging manner. Through the relatable journey of a father and daughter, the three titles--Earn, Save, and Invest--break down essential financial concepts for kids, such as earning money through honest work, developing a saving habit, and understanding how investments can help money grow.

What makes this box set stand out is its accessibility. With bright illustrations, conversational storytelling, and scenarios pulled from everyday life, the books teach important ideas like goal-setting, delayed gratification, and smart decision-making in a way that kids can easily understand and enjoy. Whether it's Innaya watering plants to earn her pocket money or counting her savings for something special, children learn that developing good money habits can start early and be enjoyable.

As one of the few age-appropriate resources dedicated to financial literacy for children, Earn, Save, Invest has received praise from both educators and parents for providing an effective and relatable way to spark conversations about money, a subject that's often overlooked in early childhood education.

Complementing this financial literacy box set is Tanuj's standalone release, "Bigger Happy Family", a warm and emotionally intelligent illustrated story that helps children process and embrace family changes. At the heart of this story is Ruhi, a little girl sensing that something has shifted at home. Her parents are acting differently, and she's unsure of what's happening or how to feel about it. But as new relationships form and moments of unexpected joy emerge, Ruhi discovers that family love can grow, change, and still remain strong.

Bigger Happy Family serves as a compassionate guide for children navigating separation, remarriage, or evolving family dynamics. With expressive illustrations and a gentle tone, the book helps kids understand that while change may feel unfamiliar, it can lead to healing, happiness, and new beginnings. The story validates a child's emotions while providing a hopeful message of connection and adaptation.

Together, Earn, Save, Invest, and Bigger Happy Family reflect a powerful shift in the children's book landscape, where storytelling is not just about entertainment but about equipping kids with a real-world understanding. One empowers children to become financially aware, while the other encourages empathy, emotional confidence, and adaptability.

Both books are beautifully illustrated, age-appropriate, and crafted to spark conversations between children and the adults who guide them. With themes rooted in responsibility, curiosity, kindness, and resilience, these stories are aligned with what modern parents and educators value most in children's literature.

Whether you're raising a future saver or helping a child through life's emotional transitions, these new titles do more than just tell stories--they nurture growth, confidence, and clarity. Earn, Save, Invest, and Bigger Happy Family are not just books for kids--they are meaningful tools for raising thoughtful, capable, and emotionally grounded individuals.

Now available at major bookstores and Amazon, both titles are must-haves for families, schools, and anyone committed to building life-ready children.

About the author-

Born and raised in Delhi and now based in Singapore, Tanuj Khosla is an investment professional by the day and a writer by the night. He is a playwright, scriptwriter, lyricist and poet. In 2019, Tanuj was awarded the National (and probably global) Record for Most Short Plays By A Playwright Performed Consecutively by both Singapore Book of Records and India Book of Records. His plays have been performed to good audience response in Singapore, Toronto, New Delhi, Mumbai, Washington DC and Chicago. Tanuj wrote 8 short films during the lockdown in Singapore in 2020, all of which were shot without any cast or crew leaving their house. Some of them streamed on OTT platforms like Disney+Hotstar and MX Players.

He writes lyrics in both Hindi and English. A song penned by him was backed by T-Series and released on their YouTube channel. In English, he writes in 'Country Music' genre and multiple of his songs have made it to the semi-finals of the prestigious UK Songwriting Contest.

About the publisher-

Nu Voice Press is a publishing division of HubHawks India, dedicated to amplifying the next generation of storytellers. Under the leadership of the founder Kevin Missal, a National Bestselling Author himself, Nu Voice Press has become one of the fastest-growing publishing houses in India. With a robust and ever-growing list of 100+ titles, we aim to become the game changers in the literary landscape.

