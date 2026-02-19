NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 19: The ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 concluded after two days of high-impact deliberations, positioning India at the centre of global economic and strategic conversations. Held under the theme "A Decade of Disruption. A Century of Change," the summit brought together delegates, including policymakers, global business leaders, economists, investors and technology experts, making it one of the most influential business gatherings of the year.

The summit served as a high-level platform for candid conversations on the forces reshaping the global order. Policymakers and global business leaders discussed trade, technology, capital markets and regulatory frameworks amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty on day 1. Technology and AI emerged as key structural forces transforming industries and financial systems, while infrastructure, manufacturing and digital public infrastructure were highlighted as critical growth pillars. State-led growth strategies, execution-driven policy frameworks and enterprise transformation were also key themes.

Day 2 shifted the focus from macro themes to execution, with deep dives into digital infrastructure, ease of doing business, trillion-dollar state economies, urban transformation and artificial intelligence. Experts highlighted the need for predictive governance, technology-led urban planning and responsible AI frameworks as critical pillars for sustainable and inclusive growth. Cultural and business conversations added insights on brand trust, innovation and India's evolving "Built for India" narrative in the global marketplace.

A defining moment of the summit was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who delivered the Chief Guest address, setting the tone for India's global ambitions and reform-led growth trajectory. His address underscored India's resilience amid global disruptions, its expanding role in global growth, and its roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047, anchored in infrastructure expansion, manufacturing, digital public infrastructure and global trade partnerships.

The ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 served as a powerful convening platform for global and Indian leaders, shaping strategic discourse at a time of unprecedented disruption and opportunity. As India advances into a decisive growth decade, the summit reaffirmed its role in driving conversations that will define policy, capital allocation and innovation pathways for a century of change.

