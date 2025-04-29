NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: In a bold move that's inspiring thousands of aspiring creators across India, IIT graduate Karthikeyan, who once held a Rs. 1 crore job offer, chose to follow his passion for filmmaking and video editing. Today, he stands as the founder of Planet in Pixel, proudly known as India's largest LIVE editing community-a platform that's redefining the landscape of creative education in the country.

Also Read | Apple Likley To Soon Launch Its 1st Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

What makes Planet in Pixel truly revolutionary is its commitment to quality, mentorship, and practical learning. Recognized as India's best online editing institute, the platform offers an in-depth, hands-on editing course built around real-world applications, and includes cinematic colour grading as a core component-something most traditional institutes struggle to deliver.

At the heart of the course is DaVinci Resolve, the industry-standard software for professional editing and colour correction. Karthikeyan, a Blackmagic Design Certified Trainer-a distinction held by only a few in India--leads the curriculum himself, ensuring students receive accurate, high-level instruction aligned with global standards.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

With over 2 lakh followers and 120 million views across platforms, the Planet in Pixel community is thriving. It provides LIVE training sessions, personalized feedback, project-based learning, and continuous support. In fact, the platform boasts that its online ecosystem is "100% better than many offline courses," with unparalleled support that often exceeds what's available in physical classrooms.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by making professional editing and cinematic colour grading accessible to everyone in India-regardless of where they live," says Karthikeyan, Founder & CEO of Planet in Pixel. "Our students are creating high-quality work that rivals global standards, thanks to our focused approach on DaVinci Resolve and practical skill development."

Planet in Pixel is more than just a course-it's a movement. For anyone aspiring to become a professional editor or colourist, or for content creators seeking to elevate their visual storytelling, this is the place to be.

Enrol now and experience the future of editing education in India.

For more information on courses and community updates, visit [www.planetinpixel.com] or Karthikeyan Palanisamy (@planetinpixel) - Instagram photos and videos

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)