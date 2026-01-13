NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: 2025 marked a clear turning point in how brands engage consumers. Static ads and passive formats gave way to experiences that invite people to tap, speak, move, and participate. At the heart of this shift is Flam AI, an AI-native engine designed to turn everyday brand touchpoints into immersive, interactive, and measurable moments on mobile.

Flam AI partnered with some of the world's most prestigious brands to explore a new frontier of storytelling, redefining how people engage with brands in a world of shrinking attention spans and skip buttons.

The year marked a bold reimagination of the product launch format. For the launch of the all-new Hyundai Venue, Flam AI delivered a Haptic Multi-Sensory AI-native experience that introduced an entirely new way of engaging with an automobile brand. By combining touch interactions, adaptive intelligence, and immersive storytelling, the experience invited audiences to feel the product, including actual vibrations of the roaring engine, rather than simply consume it. It marked one of the earliest large-scale demonstrations of how AI could create physical resonance through digital interfaces.

Flam AI's focus on audience participation led to the introduction of what became known as the world's first interactive voice experience, designed to engage users through conversational voice. In partnership with Samsung, the experience added layers of innovation and interaction to a static ad, allowing audiences to explore content intuitively and conversationally. Discovery became fluid, personalized, and immersive, reflecting how people naturally seek information rather than forcing them into predefined paths.

The Indian Premier League, one of the world's largest and most-watched sporting events with over 600 million viewers globally, presents a battleground where marketers fight fiercely for attention. Flam AI collaborated with Campa Cola to create an AI-native fandom experience designed for one of cricket's most passionate audiences. Rather than treating fans as viewers, the experience treated them as participants. It responded in real time, adapted to the rhythm of the game, and reflected the language and energy of cricket culture. The brand presence felt organic, woven naturally into moments of excitement, anticipation, and celebration.

YouTube has defined an era of content with videos, and YouTube Shorts continues to define the pace of modern attention. Flam AI extended this ecosystem by introducing interactive and immersive layers directly into the YouTube video ad. This experience transformed linear viewing of a static ad into two-way engagement, allowing users to explore, respond, and interact with the video. It was a subtle yet powerful shift that reframed video ads as experiences rather than interruptions.

Together, these campaigns highlight a broader shift already underway. Brands are moving beyond storytelling to experience-building, where interaction itself becomes the narrative. From voice and motion to touch and AI-native experiences, Flam AI is enabling brands to meet audiences where curiosity, participation, and immersion drive deeper engagement.

Commenting on Flam AI's growth and global outlook, Karthik K Raman, CMO, Flam AI, said, "2025 has been a defining year for us. It was the year Flam AI put itself on the map by charting out an era of content beyond images and videos. We have already partnered with some of the most iconic brands across industries. Our focus remains on building tech that scales creativity and delivers real business impact."

For more information, visit www.flamapp.ai.

