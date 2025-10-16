New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories' Commissioners of Food Safety and all Central Licensing Authorities, to ensure that all food business operators (FBOs) remove the combination of the term "ORS" from their food products.

The body noted that the directive applies whether the term is used as a standalone word, used with any prefix or suffix, or forms part of a trademark in the product name.

Also Read | Barmer Road Accident: 4 Friends Charred to Death After Car-Truck Collision in Rajasthan.

It stated in the official statement, "The use of the term 'ORS' in the trademarked name or in the naming of any food product otherwise whether fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages-even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix, constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made thereunder".

FSSAI has asked all concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 16: Gold Price Surge Amid Weak Dollar and Global Uncertainty; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

The earlier orders had permitted the use of the term "ORS" on food labels as part of a trademark with a prefix or suffix in the product name, provided that the label carried a warning stating, "The product is NOT an ORS formula as recommended by WHO."

However, FSSAI has now clarified that, upon further review, the use of the term "ORS" in any manner, whether in a trademarked name or otherwise, for food products such as fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages, is a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

According to the authority, such practices mislead consumers by using false, deceptive, ambiguous, and erroneous names or label declarations.

FSSAI has further stated that such products are considered misbranded and misleading, making them liable for punishment under Sections 52 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

It has also directed the authorities have also been directed to ensure immediate compliance by all food business operators and to take necessary action against violations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)