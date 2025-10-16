The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a nationwide directive banning the misuse of ORS labelling on food products. The regulator has instructed all states and union territories’ Commissioners of Food Safety, along with Central Licensing Authorities, to ensure food business operators remove the term "ORS" from product names, whether used alone, with prefixes or suffixes, or as part of trademarks. FSSAI emphasised that strict compliance with labelling and advertisement norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, is mandatory. The move aims to prevent misleading claims and protect consumer health. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

FSSAI Bans Misuse of ORS Labelling Across India

FSSAI writes to the all states/UTs Commissioners of Food Safety and all Central Licensing Authorities regarding all food business operators to remove the combination from their food products, whether used as a standalone term or in word "ORS" with any prefix/sufix or as part of… pic.twitter.com/mMVWOj5T0t — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)