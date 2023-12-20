BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and an online marketplace, offers a host of financial products, including credit cards and personal loans. Fulfilling year-end desires, whether it's a long-awaited international trip or indulging in retail therapy, can become a reality with the right credit solution. Credit Cards for Flexible Spending

* Choose from more than 30 credit cards

* Benefit from partnerships with over 7 issuers

* Get EMI conversion on big-ticket purchases

Credit cards not only offer the convenience of cashless transactions but also come with exciting rewards and discounts. Whether one's a travel enthusiast, a shopaholic, or values cashback, there's a credit card for everyone. Personal Loans for Immediate Financial Support

* Browse from 15+ lending partners

* Access loan amounts up to Rs. 50 Lakhs

* Choose tenures of up to 6 years For those bigger expenses that require a lump sum amount, consider personal loans with attractive interest rates and flexible repayment options. Be it a home renovation, a dream gadget, or financing a special event, personal loans can be a handy solution. Forex Cards for International Travels

* Access multi-currency support for 14 currencies

* Enjoy competitive exchange rates

* Benefit from enhanced security Forex cards enable loading multiple currencies, offering a convenient and secure way to manage expenses abroad based on the card type. Individuals can avoid the hassle of carrying cash during their travels with perks such as complimentary card insurance for incidents like loss or theft. One can explore a variety of credit solutions through a range of trusted partners available on Bajaj Markets. Moreover, individuals can browse other financial products such as investments and insurance to enhance their portfolio or ensure their and their family's health.

