Merry Christmas is the upcoming thriller that features Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. The makers have dropped the trailer of the film, both Hindi and Tamil versions, and it gives glimpses of the lead stars’ breezy romance, who meet for the first time on the eve of Christmas. Before the romantic moments turn into a dramatic one, fans would get to see Katrina and Vijay’s characters sharing a liplock in the elevator. But is this Vijay’s first onscreen liplock with an actress? Well, not really. Before kissing Katrina, he shared a passionate kiss with another actress in a film that was released in 2019. Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

We are talking Vijay Sethupathi’s romantic action thriller Sindhubaadh. Actress Anjali was paired opposite the Makkal Selvan star in this 2019 released Tamil film. Vijay’s character Thiru and Anjali’s character Venba are seen getting intimate, then there’s a scene where the latter kisses the former on his lips and runs away blushing. Check out the video below from the dubbed version of Sindhubaadh:

Sindhubaadh Kissing Scene

Coming back to Merry Christmas movie, the trailer drops hints that there would be romantic scenes between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. The Hindi version of this flick will also see Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand among others in pivotal roles, whereas the Tamil version will see Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kavin Jay Babu and others in supporting roles. Merry Christmas New Release Date Announced! Katrina Kaif–Vijay Sethupathi’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on January 12, 2024.

Watch The Trailer Of Merry Christmas Movie Below:

Merry Christmas is produced under the banners of Tips Films Matchbox Pictures. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will arrive in theatres on January 12, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).