New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): FunKingdom Jaipur, the largest amusement and adventure park operator in Jaipur, announced today, The Diwali Carnival. The park shared the idea of making this Diwali more fun and frolic for every resident of Jaipur.

Diwali is an auspicious and significant festival of light and joy.

It is celebrated throughout the country with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. The celebrations are incomplete without friends, family, and fun activities. Keeping that in mind, FunKingdom is bringing a whole range of activities and engagement ideas at its Grand Diwali Celebration Carnival.

The gathering will observe shops and food and designer stalls from famous vendors coming from all over the country, serving delicious delicacies at the carnival and making it a one stop festive shopping destination. Interested parties can start approaching FunKingdom for booking their space. Every shop will have a unique offering for you, adding more charm to your celebration.

Live Music performance is also going to be a huge attraction for admirers of a great musical evening. Artists are yet to be confirmed. The euphonious music will fill the place with relentless zeal and the exquisite decorations will be a sight to behold. The beautifully embellished stalls will practically call to the happy crowd entering the venue, being utterly appealing and eye-catching. To ensure that the guests have an incredible time, a plethora of high-spirited game stalls will be assembled too.

Each booth will have its own festive element. There will be a throng of people engaged in vibrant activities and charming games with full enthusiasm. It will replenish their spirit with absolute glee and vigour. These light-hearted moments will be a small token of gratitude to the ever-supportive people of Jaipur, offering them some respite with a relaxing evening.

Special musical setup with renowned artists and DJs is also in the queue to cater to dance enthusiasts with an electrical Diwali theme. As the dusk sets in, the rides will be lit up elaborating like a festal Christmas tree. The sanguine looks and radiant smiles of the gatherers enjoying the carnival will make the evening truly electrifying and admirable.

Stand-up comedy sessions will set the crowd on a laughter riot observing amazing performances from incredible artists.

All of this added to the existing activities at the FunKingdom, with all the rides and attractions will be available throughout the carnival.

The carnival will kick off on October 14 and will run all the way to October 16. The timings will be 11:00 am in the morning to 08:00 pm in the evening. Bring your friends and family members to have one of the most memorable Diwali celebrations in Jaipur, organized by FunKingdom.

For Bookings:

+91-7849903304

You can also book tickets for the event at our official website: https://funkingdomjaipur.com/

