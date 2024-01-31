VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management (Lexicon IHM), Pune, a pioneering institution, proudly stands out as India's first institute "By the Hoteliers, For the Hoteliers." Lexicon IHM commences admissions for the upcoming academic year. The institute is now open for applications for its distinguished academic programs, including the Three-year Undergraduate Program in Hospitality Studies, Two-year Advanced Diploma Program, and One-year Diploma Program in Hospitality Studies.

The Three-year Undergraduate Program in Hospitality Studies is intricately designed, and divided into six capsules, each meticulously focusing on key aspects of the hospitality industry. The program includes comprehensive modules such as Culinary Operations, Food & Beverage Service, Front Office Operations, Housekeeping, Tourism Development, Ayurveda & Food, and more. Additionally, the institute seamlessly integrates industry-relevant certifications such as Food Photography, Food Styling, Cloud Kitchen Establishment, Revenue Management, Entrepreneurship, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Digital Marketing, Chocolatier, Wines & Spirits, Cocktails, and languages like Spanish, Mandarin, and sign language into its curriculum, enhancing students' skill sets.

Lexicon IHM takes pride in its cutting-edge facilities, featuring a state-of-the-art digital campus equipped with modern industrial kitchen setups, and the first-of-its-kind Lexicon IHM Atelier X The FBAI Creators Studio. This studio has a mini theatre and a studio kitchen where students can watch live sessions, practice, and experience live cooking.

Lexicon IHM is India's first Institute to partner with major industry leaders, including Marriott International, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Accor India, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. In addition, Lexicon IHM has established various MOUs with organizations like The FBAI, THSC, The Job Plus, Pahal Foundation, Cesim India, and NV-Lifestyles Davidoff Cigars.

To bridge the industry-academia gap, Lexicon IHM facilitates industry visits and seminars by veteran industry experts. Additionally, Capstone projects are an integral part of the curriculum, encouraging students to devise innovative solutions for real-life problems prevalent in the industry. This hands-on approach enhances critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and technical skills.

To build a sustainable and robust hospitality education ecosystem, Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management has collaborated with over 300 leading hotels across India and overseas. With this partnership, Lexicon IHM supports students and future hospitality leaders with fruitful opportunities as they step into the hospitality industry as Day Zero Professionals setting them up for long-lasting success.

"Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management offers future hoteliers a unique prospect to learn and evolve, guided by a sophisticated curriculum designed in collaboration with eminent leaders of the hospitality industry and academicians to create an exceptional learning experience. The dedicated Advisory and Governing Council for Academic Excellence at the Lexicon IHM comprises distinguished and experienced international business leaders and domain experts who have contributed to the curation of the curriculum and will be actively involved in mentoring the students and providing professional guidance," says Nasir Shaikh, Group Chief Executive Officer, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, EduCrack, & EasyRecruit+.

Lexicon IHM has been recognized as the #1 Institution with Potential for Excellence by Outlook I-Care in 2023 and awarded the title of "Best Emerging Hotel Management Institute" by the Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR) in 2021.

Lexicon IHM is not just an institution; it's a catalyst for creating the hospitality leaders of tomorrow. With a commitment to producing 'Day Zero Professionals,' the institute ensures that graduates are not only well-versed in theory but also have hands-on, practical experience before entering the competitive world of hospitality.

Lexicon IHM provides the opportunity for scholarships up to 50,000 rupees, reflecting the institute's commitment to nurturing and supporting talent. So, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career in the hospitality industry with Lexicon IHM. For more information and admissions, visit https://www.lexiconihm.com/ or email admissions@lexiconihm.edu

