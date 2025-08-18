Gada Electronics gears up to take its cultural gaming sensation to the world stage

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Gada Electronics, one of India's most downloaded and talked-about mobile games, announced its upcoming participation in Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany. The company will be meeting with potential partners, publishers, and investors to expand the game's reach from its dominant position in the Indian market into major global gaming territories.

Also Read | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Cairns .

Since launch, Gada Electronics has consistently topped the charts on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in India, attracting millions of active players with its innovative gameplay, rich storytelling, and high replay value. Now, the company is setting its sights to on Tier 1 markets including North America, Europe, and East Asia.

"Our success in India proves that our game resonates with players through engaging mechanics and deep cultural authenticity. Gamescom is the perfect stage to introduce our vision to a global audience and to find partners who can help us scale to the next level," said Harjeet Chhabra, CEO of Neela Mediatech (Creators of Gada Electronics).

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: 2 Delhi Tourists Killed As Car Falls Into 250-Foot-Deep Gorge in Sikar.

Gada Electronics will be showcasing exclusive previews and discussing strategic collaboration opportunities with select partners during the event. The company is particularly interested in publishing alliances, localization experts, and marketing networks with a strong presence in premium gaming markets.

Download Gada Electronics now from

Google play store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.neelamediatech.gadaelectronics&hl=en_US

Apple Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gada-electronics-business-inc/id6474658309.

About Gada Electronics

Gada Electronics is a free-to-play idle arcade game developed by Neela Mediatech. The company is building an IP-driven ecosystem across gaming, animation, merchandise, and gamified learning. Its portfolio includes original digital offerings inspired by the cultural legacy of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, featuring top-charting mobile games, the widely popular TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channels, a vibrant merchandise line, and the gamified learning app TMKOC Playschool.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)