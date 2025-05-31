PNN

New Delhi [India], May 31: YMCA, New Delhi; The Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL), in alliance with The Satkarmic Mission, launched its ambitious journey to revolutionize Indian sports with a high-energy press conference at the YMCA in New Delhi today. Attended by prominent Delhi press, the event unveiled a bold blueprint for nurturing grassroots talent, fostering societal progress, and building resilient, compliant ecosystems to propel India's youth toward prosperity through sports. With 500 teams across Delhi's five zones ready to compete, GMCL is set to ignite a sporting movement that transcends the pitch, targeting nation-building and inclusive growth.

Also Read | Constitution Should Be Credited for Keeping Country United During Crises, Says CJI BR Gavai.

Addressing a packed room, Baba Inder Preet Singh, Spiritual Head of The Satkarmic Mission, set the tone with a powerful vision for social transformation. "The alliance between The Satkarmic Mission and GMCL is a call to uplift India's youth, steering them away from addiction and drugs toward a future of purpose," he said. "Sports is our foundation to instill discipline, unity, and hope, paving the way for a prosperous nation driven by its young hearts."

Raman Gandhi, Founder/Chairman of GMCL, outlined the league's mission to unearth raw talent from India's streets. "We're not just playing cricket; we're scouting the next Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, or Virat Kohli from every gali and mohalla," Gandhi declared. "With 500 teams in Delhi's first phase, we're building a sports ecosystem that strengthens India's youth capital, turning potential into global excellence."

Also Read | EaseMyTrip Q4 FY25 Results: Online Travel Aggregator Reports 59% Decline in Net Profit, Revenue Down.

The press conference spotlighted PRIDE Academy, GMCL's exclusive training partner, with Harmeet Singh, Director of GMCL and Founder of PRIDE Academy, emphasizing resilience and institutional reform. "PRIDE Academy is where talent meets opportunity," Singh said. "Starting in Delhi, we're creating a nationwide structure that blends world-class coaching with mental resilience training, ensuring our youth are ready to shine on and off the field."

Aman Bandvi, Director of Global Middas Capital and Advisor to GMCL, underscored the league's commitment to impact investing and sustainable innovation. "GMCL is a world-class model of sports for good," Bandvi stated. "Through impact investments and sportstech, we're building compliant, scalable ecosystems that create livelihoods, empower communities, and showcase India's demographic dividend as a global force for progress."

The event highlighted GMCL's transformative goals:

Grassroots Development: Scouting talent from Delhi's 545 PIN codes, targeting 2,000 youth in Phase 1 (Q3 2024) via PRIDE Academy.

* Social Impact: Promoting 30% female participation and 40% inclusion of marginalized communities by 2027, aligning with Khelo India's inclusivity ethos.

* Compliant Ecosystems: Ensuring transparency, safety, and regulatory alignment, with child protection protocols and GST-compliant operations.

* Sportstech Innovation: Leveraging AI-driven analytics and the GMCL Fantasy App to enhance talent scouting and fan engagement.

* Nation-Building: Creating 500 direct jobs, fostering economic multipliers, and channeling youth energy away from vices toward resilience and discipline.

The Satkarmic Mission's spiritual guidance and GMCL's operational rigor promise a league that's as much about societal progress as sporting glory. With matches set to begin in July 2024 across 50 school-ground venues, GMCL is poised to harness India's 655 million sports fans, as noted in the Deloitte-Google Think Sports report, to drive a multi-sport revolution

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)