Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta, who are set to share the screen in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Accused', have said the fact that the plot with a woman perpetrator drew them to the film.

The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will stream later this month.

On what made her say yes to the project, Konkona said the idea itself felt new and uncommon. She also spoke about how research played a big role in shaping the story. "When I got the offer, I was very excited. We have never heard of a case where the accused is a woman, since the perpetrators are mostly male.

"But when they researched, the writing and direction team found out that there are cases like this. I think there is a lot of documentation in the US and the UK. They wrote the script based on that research. I found it very unusual," Konkona told ANI.

Pratibha Rannta said that when she auditioned for the film she got two scenes. "I read them, and those scenes interested me a lot. I had never read anything like this before. Ma'am saw my audition. She liked it."

Director Anubhuti Kashyap shared that the film began with just an idea and no written script. She explained how the team slowly built the story over several months.

"I didn't have the written script for the film. I was only given an idea. I had never heard of a story where a woman is accused of sexual harassment at work."

"I really liked this idea. We started from there. I have worked with the writers of this film, Yash and Seema. We wrote the script for six to eight months. We created the script. It started from that idea."

'Accused' will premiere on Netflix on February 27. (ANI)

