New Delhi [India], January 13: Game Changers with MJ will air a special episode featuring Acharya Devvrat, Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, marking his first-ever detailed podcast-style interview on a national Hindi news channel.

The episode highlights Acharya Devvrat's distinction as Gujarat's longest-serving Governor and focuses on his views on governance, public service, and constitutional responsibility.

During the interaction, the Governor underscored the centrality of agriculture, observing that choosing a family farmer is more important than choosing a family doctor, as wholesome food is the first and most essential form of medicine. He reiterated his long-held belief -- "Eat less to live longer; eat more to live shorter" -- while cautioning against excessive consumption of sugar, maida, and salt due to their adverse impact on public health.

A strong advocate of natural farming, Acharya Devvrat is widely regarded as the "Bhishma Pitamah of Farmers," having brought over 10 lakh farmers under the ambit of natural farming practices.

The episode also examines constitutional questions surrounding the role of Governors, expectations from the office, his formative years at Gurukul Kurukshetra, and his journey from serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh to his present role.

The episode will be telecast on January 18 at 05:00 PM on Bharat 24.

The unfiltered full version of the interview will be available on YouTube/@GameChangerswithMJ on January 17 from 12 PM onwards.

