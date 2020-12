Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gamma Skills Automation Training, an Industry4.0 Hands-on Skill Development Center based at IMT Manesar, Gurgaon in Haryana has launched unique Robotics & Automation Career Launch Program for Engineers.

This Flagship 'Robotics & Automation Career Launch program' is unique and only one of its kind in India for 4-in-1 benefits:

Also Read | Twitterati Discuss Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan's Impressive Debut and Ravindra Jadeja’s Cameo As India Beat Australia in T20I Series Opener.

* Industrial Robots + Automation Systems: Hands-on Training and Practice

* Technological + Human Skills

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Revelation About Her Mum Abusing on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Has Been Lifted From Khloe Kardashian and Twitter Is Having a 'Le Bal' With It!.

* Certification jointly by Gamma Skills and Automation Industry Association

* Job Placement

This program is optimized for best output and involves 40 days of intense hands-on practice in the lab equipped with world's leading Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robot, PLC and & other Automation systems.

Aim of this course is to fulfill need of Industry for rightly skilled Engineers with Robotics, Automation & Industry4.0 Hands-on skills. This course is widely acclaimed by Industry and already has placement requests from companies for Trained Candidates.

Now, based on industry's special request this program is even more exciting with the inclusion of 'Foundation of Industry4.0' Module

Program Starting Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Last date to enroll: Dec 8; 2020

There are only 25 Seats for this Program. Enroll Now

Gamma Skills offers Training courses for Experienced professionals as well as fresh engineers looking to upskill themselves to 4th Industrial Revolution Era. Our state-of-the-art lab is equipped with advanced Industrial systems like Collaborative Robot, Industrial Robot, Machine Vision system, Industrial 3-D Printing, IIoT, PLC Systems etc.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)