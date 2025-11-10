VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10: Ganesh Green Bharat Limited (GGBL), a pioneer in India's renewable energy sector, has introduced its groundbreaking G12R and ABC (All Back Contact) Module Technologies at the Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2025.These innovations mark a significant leap in solar technology--enhancing performance, efficiency, and aesthetics while reinforcing India's transition toward a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

In an exclusive conversation, Mr. Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Ganesh Green Bharat Limited, shared insights into the company's mission and the technological advancements driving its success.

"Ganesh Green Bharat Limited has always believed in creating sustainable energy solutions for a cleaner tomorrow," said Mr. Patel. "Our mission is to drive India's renewable energy transformation through cutting-edge technology, high-quality manufacturing, and eco-friendly innovation. We aim to make solar power more efficient, affordable, and accessible to every corner of the nation."

The newly introduced G12R Module and ABC Module Technology represent next-generation advancements in photovoltaic design and performance.

The ABC (All Back Contact) Module Technology eliminates front-side electrical contacts by relocating them to the back of the solar cell--allowing maximum sunlight absorption, eliminating shading, and boosting overall energy output.

Meanwhile, the G12R Module introduces a new era of large-format solar cells, delivering higher power density, improved efficiency, and better system integration for both large-scale and community-based installations.

"Compared to conventional PERC or TOPCon modules, our ABC Modules deliver 6-10% higher energy efficiency," explained Mr. Patel. "The G12R Module complements this advancement with increased module capacity, reduced balance-of-system costs, and exceptional reliability--making them ideal for utility-scale and mass-locality installations."

Designed for India's diverse climatic conditions, GGBL's G12R and ABC Modules offer enhanced temperature performance, lower degradation rates, and superior energy yield--ensuring long-term reliability and stronger returns on investment.

"These technologies represent a major step forward in the evolution of solar energy," Mr. Patel added. "By combining innovation, quality, and sustainability, Ganesh Green Bharat Limited is positioning itself as a front-runner in advanced photovoltaic technology. Our goal is to make India not just a consumer but a global leader in solar innovation."

As GGBL continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy, the company remains committed to empowering communities and industries with cleaner, greener, and smarter power solutions.

"We sincerely thank all our customers, partners, and well-wishers for their continued trust," concluded Mr. Patel. "The success we achieved at REI 2025 reflects our shared commitment to building a sustainable, solar-powered future for India and the world."

About Ganesh Green Bharat Limited

Ganesh Green Bharat Limited (GGBL) is one of India's leading renewable energy companies, dedicated to developing innovative solar solutions that promote sustainability, efficiency, and energy independence. Through advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge technology, GGBL aims to accelerate India's transition to a clean energy future.

As a leading solar PV module Manufacturer & Trusted EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) player, GGBL provides end-to-end solar energy solutions -- from project design and module manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company is also actively engaged in electrical contracting and water infrastructure projects services, further strengthening its capabilities in delivering integrated energy and utility solutions. With a strong focus on quality, performance, and reliability, the company delivers comprehensive solar power systems that empower industries, institutions, and communities across India.

Ganesh Green Bharat Limited, one of India's fastest-growing solar module manufacturers, proudly brings new technology in solar -- the G12R Series and ABC Solar Module -- at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025, held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.Visitors can experience these innovations at Booth No. R1510 | Hall No. 8 | Greater Noida Expo.

The new G12R and ABC Modules represent a major step forward in solar technology, offering enhanced power output, superior efficiency, and improved reliability for both utility-scale and community-based installations across mass localities. Designed with advanced cell architecture and robust performance under varied climatic conditions, these modules underscore Ganesh Green Bharat Limited's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions.

