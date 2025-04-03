NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 3: A renowned name in Ayurvedic medicine, Gautam Ayurveda has marked its 25th anniversary this year with the presence of veteran actor Dharmendra and Bollywood star Rahul Roy. Veteran actor Dharmendra extended his heartfelt wishes to Dr. Inderjeet Singh, founder of the Gautam Ayurveda, on the 25th anniversary, as they celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake at Dharmendra's farmhouse in his presence. Rahul Roy also visited the Gautam Ayurveda and praised its efforts in promoting Ayurveda and holistic healthcare.

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Inderjeet Gautam, Gautam Ayurveda has successfully bridged the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda with the demands of modern lifestyles, providing holistic healthcare to thousands of people.

The journey of Gautam Ayurveda began as a small center, and today, it has expanded across Delhi-NCR with branches in Rohini, Faridabad, Noida, Haryana and Laxmi Nagar. Gautam Ayurveda is known for its personalized approach to patient care, devising tailored treatment plans that emphasize herbal medicines, dietary guidance, and lifestyle changes to ensure natural and safe healing. Dr. Inderjeet Gautam, the visionary behind this success, believes that Ayurveda is not just a method of treatment but a way of life that balances the body, mind, and soul to deliver holistic health. According to him, Gautam Ayurveda success is rooted in the trust of its patients and the dedication of the team, with a strong commitment to improving lives through Ayurveda.

In its 25 years of operation, Gautam Ayurveda has treated over 7,50,000 patients, including several complex and critical cases. The Gautam Ayurveda focus goes beyond curing diseases; it also empowers individuals to adopt a healthier lifestyle. To celebrate its silver jubilee, they has organized several initiatives, including free health check-up camps, awareness sessions, and special health packages. These programs aim to spread the benefits of Ayurveda to a larger audience and inspire people to lead healthier lives. Rahul Roy, who graced the occasion, praised the clinic's efforts in making Ayurveda accessible and effective for people across all walks of life.

Over the years, Gautam Ayurveda has received numerous accolades, including the "India's Best Doctor Award" and the "Health Care Excellence Award", reflecting its commitment to quality healthcare and patient satisfaction. Looking ahead, Gautam Ayurveda plans to expand its services through online platforms to cater to patients who are unable to visit physically. Telemedicine services will enable the clinic to extend its reach and offer expert consultation remotely. Additionally, there aims to integrate modern technology and equipment to make Ayurvedic treatments even more effective and accessible.

The 25-year journey of Gautam Ayurveda exemplifies how ancient traditions of Ayurveda can be adapted to meet contemporary needs. This silver jubilee is not just a celebration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of the Gautam Ayurveda resolve to take Ayurveda to greater heights in the years to come.

