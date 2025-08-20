PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: Geri Care, India's pioneer in integrated eldercare, today announced the inauguration of its newest Assisted Living facility in Velachery, Chennai. This milestone marks Geri Care's 10th facility since inception in 2018, a testament to the organisation's rapid growth and unwavering dedication to transforming eldercare in India.

This newest 75-bed, state-of-the-art Assisted Living facility is designed for elders requiring expert medical care, including post-surgery recovery, chronic condition management, dementia care, and post-hospitalisation support. As part of this centre, Geri Care is introducing India's first Dialysis Day-care Centre for Elders that will spare families the strain of late-night treatments. Located in close proximity to the Geri Care Hospital, the facility also features a dedicated Elder Fitness Studio for physiotherapy and rehabilitation, along with beautifully landscaped Elder Grove spaces that encourage connection, relaxation, and rejuvenation for residents.

The facility was inaugurated by National Award-winning actor, acclaimed filmmaker, and philanthropist, Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam, whose unwavering commitment to social causes extends to championing dignified eldercare, and Padma Shri Prof. Dr. V.S. Natarajan, widely regarded as the 'Father of Geriatric Medicine in India' and a pioneer in shaping the country's approach to senior healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director of Geri Care Health Services said, "This is a proud milestone for Geri Care. The launch of our state-of-the-art Assisted Living facility is where our vision meets the growing healthcare needs of India's elders. With over 10% of our population aged 60 and above, projected to nearly double by 2050; the demand for specialised eldercare has never been greater."

He added, "Our 10th facility at Velachery is designed to set new benchmarks. Our dialysis day-care centre, geriatric clinic, elder fitness studio, and physiotherapy services are all open to elders in the neighbourhood. Every detail serves one purpose -to make life healthier, easier, and more dignified. At Geri Care, our mission goes beyond healthcare; it's about giving elders a place where they feel cared for, respected, and valued every day."

Inaugurating the facility, the Chief Guest, Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam said, "Eldercare is a cause close to my heart, and Geri Care's work shows what true compassion in healthcare looks like. This facility is not just about medical support; it's about dignity, comfort, and giving our elders the quality of life they deserve."

Guest of Honour, Padma Shri Prof. Dr. V.S. Natarajan in his inaugural remarks said, "Specialised geriatric care is the need of the hour in our ageing nation. Geri Care's 360 degree approach is a model for the future, blending medical excellence with genuine respect for the elderly."

Founded in 2018 by renowned geriatricians Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh & Dr. V. Srinivas, Geri Care is India's first integrated healthcare network exclusively serving senior citizens. Its comprehensive ecosystem spans personalized Home Care, Hospital Services, Assisted Living Centres, and Specialty Geriatric Clinics. Geri Care operates India's first multi-specialty hospitals dedicated to seniors and currently serves over 50,000 elders across multiple cities.

