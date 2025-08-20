Kolkata, August 20: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from West Bengal, where two men in Kolkata allegedly raped a woman. The incident came to light when the victim, a model by profession, approached the police on Monday night, August 18, and lodged a complaint against the accused. The woman claimed that the accused, whom she met on social media, sexually assaulted her multiple times after promising roles in films.

Acting on her complaint, the police began an investigation and have launched a search to arrest the two accused. According to a report in PTI, the alleged incident occurred in the Kasba police station area. "She has accused two men of repeatedly raping her under the pretext of offering her roles in films," a police officer said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. West Bengal Shocker: 24-Year-Old Nurse Found Dead at Nursing Home in Hooghly.

The officer further said that a case of gang rape has been registered against the two accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused befriended the woman on social media in 2023. The duo claimed to be “They claimed to be film producers having connections in both Bollywood and the Kolkata film industry. It is reported that the accused lured the victim with roles in films.

The police official said that the two accused even lured the young model on the pretext of introducing her to people from the entertainment industry; however, the introduction never happened. Later, the accused took the woman to several places in Kasba where they raped her multiple times. The model realised she was cheated when the accused started avoiding her after she insisted on meeting people from the film industry. Hooghly Shocker: Nurse Found Hanging at Hospital Premises in West Bengal, Family Alleges Murder.

The officer further said that arrangements have been made for the victim's medical examination. "We are trying to verify the identities of the two accused," he added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

