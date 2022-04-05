Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has achieved a momentous milestone of crossing INR 1400 crore revenue in FY22.

Founded in 2013, GCL has focused on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability and quality, creating a unique brand identity for itself. These value-based practices have enabled GCL to achieve 1,400 cr in revenue with a growth of 40% YOY and are on track to achieve INR 2000 cr revenue in FY23.

GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse and non-food categories.

GCL's "Fizzinga" - carbonated drinks, Frustar - fruit drinks, Star Water and RIDER - Energy Drink are among the top-selling products in the beverages category. A new inclusion is the dairy division offering of Star Ghee, Hapy Milkshakes and Star Flavoured Milk. The wide-ranging products are manufactured at GCL's state-of-the-art facilities under the supervision of its adept team who adhere to the most stringent manufacturing protocols.

"STAR" brand Atta, Edible Oil, Jaggery, Pulses, Rice, Salt, Sugar, Snacks and assorted namkeen's are now household names in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and so are the "Ayurstar" range of personal care products and the "Klemax" range of homecare products. GCL also has a range of bakery products that would make you fall in 'Love at First Bite' in categories like Cakes, Muffins, Rusk and Wafer Biscuits.

Elated by the achievement, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - GCL, said, "We have made it our mission to change the experience of everyday food, merging innovation and technology to give consumers fresh and wholesome products. At GCL, we work on providing our customers with best products at affordable prices, greater ROI for distributors and one distributor for multiple category products for retailers ease of stocking. The premise behind our business model is that the consumer utilizes at least one product from GCL in the entire day. That is why we have invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure, high-quality packaging & raw materials, and skilled team to deliver the best possible results. We will continue to focus on maximizing the value for all our stakeholders."

GCL has pledged to be plastic neutral and carbon neutral by 2030. All the manufacturing facilities of GCL are solar-powered and generate their own electricity through co-generation. With a profound opportunity to help, build a more sustainable future, this endeavour isn't just born out of an environmental basis but also includes social concern for the planet we share.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

