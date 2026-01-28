India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28: Giga computing, in partnership with Syrma SGS Technology Limited, a leading electronics systems design and manufacturing company, today announced the launch of its first server manufactured in India, at a product launch event held in Chennai.

Also Read | 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' Motion Poster Out; Vipul Amrutlal Shah Film's Teaser and Release Date Announced (View Post).

The launch marks a key milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two companies and represents the transition from partnership announcement to actual product realization and manufacturing execution in India. The product has been manufactured at Syrma SGS's Chennai facility, reinforcing India's growing role in the global IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem under the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

As part of this engagement, Syrma SGS has commenced printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) for Giga Computing's server platforms, including MS73-HB0 and MZ33-AR1 motherboards, with a structured roadmap to scale manufacturing capabilities in subsequent phases, followed by system integration and complete box-build solutions.

Also Read | Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: 7 Most Streamed Songs of the Singer on YouTube.

The successful product launch reflects Syrma SGS's deep expertise in IT hardware manufacturing, built over decades through the production of motherboards, memory modules, storage solutions, and complex electronic systems. The Chennai manufacturing location enables close coordination between engineering, quality, and operations teams, ensuring high standards of reliability and performance.

Speaking at the product launch, Andy Neo, Sales Director at Giga Computing, said:

"Launching our first India-manufactured server product is an important step in our localization strategy. Working with Syrma SGS has enabled us to bring global server design and manufacturing excellence together, delivering high-quality products manufactured in India for the Indian market."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Satendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Syrma SGS Technology Limited, said:

"This product launch represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with Giga Computing. It demonstrates our capability to manufacture advanced server platforms and reinforces our commitment to support global technology leaders through scalable, high-quality manufacturing in India."

The Chennai launch event brought together leadership teams, engineering specialists, and partners from both organizations to formally unveil the product and mark the commencement of regular production.

Through this collaboration, Syrma SGS and Giga Computing aim to strengthen India's position as a trusted manufacturing hub for next-generation computing infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)