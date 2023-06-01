NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], June 1: GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management (GL Bajaj), a renowned educational institution in North India, has garnered praise from Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft, philanthropist, and investor, for its exceptional commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among its students.

During the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture Series, presented by GL Bajaj, Bill Gates underscored the importance of fostering innovation through research funding and acquiring fundamental knowledge. He commended GL Bajaj for its efforts in nurturing and guiding students on their entrepreneurial journey. Gates highlighted the institute's role in providing the right kind of support at the right time, enabling students to achieve success in their startup ventures. With India emerging as a prominent startup hub, institutes like GL Bajaj are pivotal in shaping the country's entrepreneurial landscape.

Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, expressed gratitude for Bill Gates' recognition and acknowledged the significant impact Gates has made in technology and philanthropy. Agarwal lauded Gates' commitment to bringing about positive changes and offering solutions to socio-economic challenges. He further emphasized GL Bajaj's dedication to leveraging technology for the greater good of society and expressed interest in collaborating with Gates to address pressing global issues.

Speaking on the importance of staying updated in a rapidly advancing technological landscape, Agarwal stated, "With technology evolving every day, it is essential to stay armed with knowledge and be prepared to face challenges. Being updated is the better choice, and listening to the changemakers of the world is the best way to gain knowledge."

Agarwal extended an invitation to Bill Gates to visit the GL Bajaj Campus, aiming to explore potential synergies with the Gates Foundation and create a technological education ecosystem that positively impacts human life.

At GL Bajaj, entrepreneurship is a key focus, and the institute has taken several initiatives to support student startups. It provides a generous grant of Rs. 2 Crore as seed funding, enabling students to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality. Additionally, GL Bajaj has received a grant of Rs. 3 Crore from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the Nidhi Prayas scheme, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

The institute's dedication to entrepreneurship has earned it recognition as a Prayas Centre, a prestigious government initiative supporting institutions that promote entrepreneurship. GL Bajaj's efforts, coupled with its dedicated team of professionals, have contributed to the success of its students as young entrepreneurs. Several GL Bajaj alumni have been honored with prestigious awards such as 'The Best Electric Vehicle Innovation of the Year Award' and 'The Ericsson Innovation Award'. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has also praised their innovative products.

The GL Bajaj Centre for Research and Incubation (GLBCRI), the institute's incubation center, currently incubates 33 startups, the highest number among private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The center provides students with state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources to develop their ideas and transform them into successful businesses. Furthermore, GL Bajaj offers mentorship and networking opportunities through its entrepreneurship cell, connecting students with industry experts and investors.

GL Bajaj takes pride in its strong alumni network, which has facilitated fruitful connections between the institute and successful entrepreneurs. Many alumni entrepreneurs have returned to their alma mater to recruit talented students from GL Bajaj for their organizations. This strong alumni-institute relationship is a testament to the nurturing environment created by GL Bajaj, where students thrive and achieve their dreams.

One of the most notable alumni entrepreneurs is Nikki Jha, the Co-founder of Saptkrishi Scientific Pvt. Ltd. He gained fame for his appearance on the hit television show "Shark Tank" and as a speaker for Josh Talks. In 2022, he was awarded the Outstanding Agri-Startup Award. Jha serves as an inspiration to many students at GL Bajaj and frequently visits the campus to motivate and hire students.

Another successful alumni entrepreneur, Alok Tripathi, Co-founder of EV Minda, has established the EVM Centre of Excellence at the GL Bajaj campus. The center is dedicated to providing students with a firsthand experience of creating electric vehicles. This initiative allows students to gain practical experience in the field of electric vehicle creation and learn from Tripathi's expertise.

The success of GL Bajaj's alumni entrepreneurs and their contributions to various industries showcase the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.

Apart from its strong entrepreneurial support, GL Bajaj has consistently maintained an excellent placement record, enhancing the value of the education it provides. In 2023, the institute witnessed over 300 recruiters, with the highest package offered reaching Rs. 58 lakh and an average package of Rs. 7.12 lakh per annum. Top recruiters, including Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, Bosch, Capgemini, and Mindtree, have recognized the talent and caliber of GL Bajaj students. Many GLBians are now placed across the globe in esteemed companies like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, earning packages of up to Rs. 2.5 Crore per annum. This remarkable achievement demonstrates that GLBians are destined for success.

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management continues to create an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, empowers entrepreneurs, and prepares students for a rapidly evolving world. The institute's dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and its collaborative approach with industry leaders like Bill Gates positions it at the forefront of shaping India's entrepreneurial landscape.

