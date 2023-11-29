NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: In a groundbreaking development, Global Care, the healthcare consulting arm of Global Care, has successfully completed their first initiative in Mongolia as part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Ministry of Health, Mongolia. The program was conducted in collaboration with their esteemed client, Marengo Asia Hospitals.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in bridging healthcare boundaries and setting new standards in global healthcare collaboration. The objective of this partnership is to focus on elevating the skills and capabilities of medical professionals in Mongolia through the exchange of knowledge and comprehensive training programs. This milestone initiative represents the inaugural stride toward the realization of these objectives.

Over the course of five days, the program comprehensively covered various medical specialties, including Oncology, Liver Sciences, Cardiology, and Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT). Distinguished doctors from Marengo Asia Hospitals engaged in collaborative training sessions with local medical practitioners, encompassing both in-patient and out-patient reviews. This intensive training program benefited over 50 doctors, equipping them with vital knowledge and innovative practices in the aforementioned medical domains. The program's reach extended to reviewing the cases of more than 150 in-patients and out-patients, including those at First Hospital, Central Military Hospital, Intermed, and Fourth Hospital.

"Global Care is proud to have played a crucial role in enhancing clinical excellence in Mongolia. Our commitment to building clinical corridors and fostering strategic international partnerships has never been more evident. We believe that by sharing knowledge and resources, we can transform healthcare in Mongolia and create a model for the rest of Asia our motto is 'Identifying and Building Clinical Corridors'. This successful OPD program is just the beginning of a very enriching medical collaboration," shared Rajeev Taneja, Founder and CEO of Global Care.

Global Care's approach to healthcare expansion across international markets involves identifying promising regions, creating strategic plans, and fostering partnerships to implement effective solutions. As part of this strategy, the company had facilitated a pioneering tripartite agreement with Mongolia's Central Health Department and Marengo Asia Hospitals to enhance clinical excellence in the region.

This initiative is just the beginning of this revolutionary partnership. There are further extensions in the upcoming months. Many new collaborations enhancing healthcare facilities and capacity building in Mongolia will be will be rolled out as part of the partnership. These forthcoming endeavors will continue to enhance healthcare infrastructure and capacity building in Mongolia, ensuring a sustained positive impact.

