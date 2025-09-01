SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025, Biggest Business Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., lit up the evening on 17th of August 2025 with grandeur as the prestigious ceremony was hosted in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The 6th edition of GEA, graced by the presence of the iconic Bollywood actress Mrs. Kajol Devgan as Chief Guest, celebrated outstanding talent, innovation, and excellence across diverse industries. The event, held at one of Mumbai, Maharashtra's most prestigious venue, brought together luminaries from the entertainment world, business leaders, and visionaries, making it one of the most awaited and celebrated recognition platforms in India.

The driving force behind this spectacular celebration is Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the Founder and CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., who has consistently championed the spirit of honoring achievers through these awards. Speaking at the event, he said, "GEA is not just an award, it is a symbol of hard work, innovation, and integrity. We aim to inspire future generations to pursue excellence in their respective fields." Over the years, Brand Empower has carved a niche in acknowledging businesses and individuals that have significantly contributed to their industries. The event was made possible through the support of its esteemed partners: Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. as Co-Sponsor, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as B2B Partner, Natural Therapy India as Wellness Partner, and Local Dukaan as eCommerce Partner. Together, these associations added immense value to the grandeur of the awards, ensuring its resounding success.

This year's edition was marked by a galaxy of winners who stole the spotlight. Rising star Roshni Walia bagged the title of Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik impressed audiences with his stellar performance in Azaad, earning the Best Actor in Negative Role. OTT platforms were celebrated too, with Aanchal Singh recognized as Promising Face for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Varun Sood winning Breakthrough Performer for Call Me Bae. Dance and music lit up the stage with Lauren Gottlieb's Best Performance Dance (The Royals) and Sudhir Yaduvanshi's Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). Celebrated photographers Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani were honored as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Trendsetter Behind the Lens respectively, while Ankita Bhattacharyya won her title for Excellence in Singing & Performing. Adding to the evening's brilliance, Shruti Sinha and Tanvi Gadkari's Campus Beats Season 4 won Most Popular Youth Show, and Darshan Kumaar's outstanding role in Aashram was widely applauded. On the business front, the extremely reputable Brand LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, was recognized as Most Trusted Brand - Electronics Segment, and GIVA Jewellery, represented by Mr. Khemraj, took home the title of Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India. The evening also celebrated stalwarts from the education sector, with Mr. Ajit Kumar & Mrs. Binda Devi being felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education - Jharkhand, Mr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar earning recognition for Excellence in Education in Jharkhand, and young visionary Aryann Khokha (Founder of eNalanda) honored as Young Education Changemaker - Gurgaon. The event also paid respect to all nominees, including Kay Lifestyle And Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Ms. Kamya), Yoga with Kamya, GALVION Commerce - Jaimin Sanghvi (UAE), Adit Pipalva, and GreenChillyz Catering & Foods Pvt. Ltd. (M Keshav Rao), who were acknowledged for their significant contributions despite not winning this year.

Over the years, the Global Excellence Awards have become synonymous with credibility and star power. The legacy of these awards is reinforced by the illustrious personalities who have previously graced the platform, including Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. With the presence of Mrs. Kajol Devgan this year, GEA once again proved that it is not just about honoring achievements but also about celebrating journeys that inspire millions. As Brand Empower continues to set new benchmarks with every edition, the Global Excellence Awards stand tall as one of the most respected and prestigious recognition platforms in India, celebrating excellence in entertainment, business, innovation, and social impact.

