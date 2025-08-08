NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], August 8: Chitkara University celebrates a proud and historic moment as two of its students secure podium finishes on the international sports stage, bringing national recognition and glory to the institution.

Payas Jain, a first-year MBA student, secured the Silver Medal in Men's Doubles at the prestigious WTT Contender Buenos Aires in Argentina. Competing against top international talent, Payas showcased exceptional skill and determination, reinforcing his position as one of India's rising stars in table tennis.

At the same time, Devika Sihag, a third-year BBA student at Chitkara Business School, made history by winning India's first-ever Bronze Medal in Mixed Team Badminton at the World University Games 2025 held in Germany. Her achievement marks a landmark moment for Indian university sports and highlights her consistent focus and discipline on the court.

These outstanding performances underline Chitkara University's strong support system for students who strive for excellence beyond academics. The University offers world-class infrastructure, expert mentorship, and an environment that empowers students to pursue their dreams with confidence.

"We are immensely proud of both Payas and Devika. Their achievements speak volumes about their dedication and hard work, and also reflect the University's belief in creating opportunities for students to excel in every field," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

These international victories are not just medals. They are powerful reminders of what young talent can achieve with the right encouragement, discipline, and belief. Chitkara University remains committed to supporting its students in every pursuit, whether academic, athletic, or personal.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

