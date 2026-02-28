PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: (NSE: GLOBECIVIL | BSE: 544424), a company engaged in civil construction and infrastructure development, announced that it has been identified as Lowest Bidder in the tender process for a construction project floated by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The project pertains to the construction of a Residential Building (3B+G+11) including allied services at the IIT Delhi Extension Campus, Sector-3, R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

Also Read | HPV Vaccine Drive Launched in Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign From Ajmer (Watch Video).

The total project value stands at ₹98.85 crore, with a stipulated completion period of 18 months. The tender was opened on February 27, 2026, through the Government E-Procurement System, and the Company has been identified as Lowest Bidder forthe project. The formal Letter of Award is expected to be issued in due course.

This development constitutes a major expansion of the Company's order book and reaffirms its proven capabilities in delivering large-scale institutional and government infrastructure projects. The project is poised to further solidify Globe Civil Projects Limited's leadership in the public infrastructure domain, while ensuring sustained revenue visibility and supporting the Company's trajectory of long-term growth.

Also Read | UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1: What Will Happen to Your Passes and How to Download RailOne.

Project Highlights:

- Client: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

- Project Type: Residential Building (3 Basements + Ground + 11 Floors)

- Scope: Construction including allied services

- Location: IIT Delhi Extension Campus, Sector-3, R.K. Puram, New Delhi

-Project Value: ₹98,84,83,276

- Completion Period: 18 Months

- Nature of Contract: BOQ-based

- Entity Type: Domestic

Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, commented:

"Securing this prestigious project with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi marks a defining milestone for Globe Civil Projects Limited. It reflects the trust placed in our technical expertise, proven execution capabilities, and established track record in delivering complex infrastructure initiatives. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety, and timely delivery, while contributing to the creation of enduring infrastructure assets that serve the nation for generations to come."

The Company remains steadfast in its focus on expanding its footprint in institutional and public infrastructure projects across India. By harnessing its engineering excellence, disciplined project management practices, and the strength of its robust order book, Globe Civil Projects Limited is well positioned to drive sustainable growth while consistently enhancing long term value for stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)