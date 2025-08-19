NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Glow by Kirtilals, the fresh, fashion-forward diamond and gold jewellery brand from the House of Kirtilals, has opened its newest exclusive showroom in 4th Block, Jayanagar - bringing everyday sparkle to one of the city's most stylish neighbourhoods.

The store features lightweight, natural diamond and gold jewellery crafted with in-house artistry and manufacturing, blending easy everyday wear with timeless elegance. Perfect for brunches, workdays, or nights out, Glow pieces are made to move with your life - and your vibe.

"With Bengaluru's bold and style-conscious energy, this city is the perfect home for Glow," said Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals. "Our goal is to make luxury jewellery accessible without losing the craftsmanship and quality we're known for.

Starting at just Rs. 7,000, Glow offers natural diamond and gold jewellery for every occasion. The My Monthly Glow Chit Scheme makes it even easier - pay over 10 instalments and get 1 free.

Visit Glow by Kirtilals at 126, DOSS Capital, 33rd Cross, 11th Main, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, or shop online at www.glowjewels.com.

Glow by Kirtilals is the Gen Z and millennial take on the legendary Kirtilals legacy, crafting fine jewellery for over 85 years. With in-house artistry, manufacturing, and expert craftsmanship, Glow creates natural diamond and gold jewellery designed for everyday confidence, style, and self-expression.

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has a strong presence with 23 showrooms in total--of which Glow by Kirtilals has 7 exclusive showrooms across South India, while Kirtilals has 15 showrooms across South India and 1 in New Jersey, USA, taking forward a legacy of trust and excellence.

