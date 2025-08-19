Lafayette, August 19: In a disturbing incident, a 29-year-old man drowned his three-month-old son in a bucket of laundry detergent in Indiana, United States, before violently attacking his wife with a tyre iron. The accused, identified as Eliasard Moneus, committed the shocking crime on August 10, 2024, as a twisted act of punishment to "teach his wife a lesson," about disrespecting men. The baby, Jacob, tragically died of asphyxia after being placed face down in the detergent bucket and sealed inside.

Following the horrifying act, police were alerted to a domestic violence incident involving Moneus’ wife at a hospital around noon on the same day, reported The Mirror. She recounted the brutal attack, explaining that her husband struck her repeatedly with a tyre iron and then fled with their infant son. Law enforcement officers quickly went to the couple’s home and found blood spatters and other evidence of the assault, but Jacob’s whereabouts remained unknown. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

A subsequent search of the residence revealed the infant’s body inside an orange bucket with a snap-on lid in the kitchen, next to a trash can. The autopsy confirmed that Jacob had died from asphyxia caused by immersion in the detergent, having swallowed approximately 100 ml of the liquid while trapped. The affidavit stated that Moneus had deliberately intended the act as a lesson to his wife, showing a disturbing disregard for the life of his child. US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in Sexual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child Porn Material on His Phone.

During police questioning, Moneus admitted to attacking his wife but initially claimed ignorance of his son’s location. He later acknowledged his actions, revealing the premeditated nature of the crime. On August 12, Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer sentenced the accused, Eliasard Moneus, to a total of 92 years in prison, 62 years for the murder of Jacob and an additional 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife, which is to be served consecutively.

