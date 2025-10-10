PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 10: Healthcare is undergoing a transformation that moves testing away from hospitals and central labs into clinics, community centres, and even private homes. This shift is being fueled by rising healthcare costs, an ageing population, and the need for faster, more accessible diagnostics. Patients want answers sooner, and doctors need tools that help them make decisions without waiting days for lab results. Against this backdrop, Scanbo has positioned its device lineup as part of the solution.

The story begins with the Scanbo D8, a compact diagnostic tool that combines non-invasive monitoring with a simple glucose test. But the roadmap does not stop there. Over the next several years, Scanbo plans to expand its technology into devices like the D12, D16, and D19, each adding more blood tests and deeper clinical insight. In doing so, Scanbo aims to move from a device that checks vital signs and blood sugar into a full-spectrum diagnostic platform.

D8: The Starting Point

The D8 serves as the foundation of Scanbo's product line. It offers seven non-invasive tests, measuring blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing rate, oxygen saturation, body temperature, and single-lead ECG. Together, these functions allow both patients and physicians to capture a meaningful picture of cardiovascular and respiratory health in a matter of minutes.

Alongside these non-invasive readings, the D8 includes a finger-prick blood glucose test. This bridges the gap between conventional self-monitoring devices and Scanbo's vision of a unified diagnostic tool. Glucose testing is not only one of the most common patient needs worldwide, especially for people living with diabetes, but it also represents a gateway into a larger field of point-of-care blood diagnostics.

Beyond Vital Signs: AI in Cardiac Care

What sets Scanbo apart is its integration of artificial intelligence into cardiac monitoring. The D8 already delivers insights into heart rhythm, variability, and irregularities like atrial fibrillation. This allows the device to act not just as a vital signs monitor but also as a tool for detecting conditions that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Scanbo's AI-driven cardiac platform, HridaayTaal, forms the backbone of this strategy. It currently supports arrhythmia detection and will expand over the coming years into QRS/PR interval analysis, corrected QT measurements, sleep apnea monitoring, and advanced detections such as ventricular fibrillation and atrial flutter. These milestones show that Scanbo is not merely chasing incremental improvements but positioning itself at the intersection of diagnostics and digital health intelligence.

From D8 to D12: The Next Step

The D12, projected for release in 2026, represents the first major leap beyond glucose testing. It is expected to include four additional blood tests, expanding the diagnostic profile of the device. While details on the exact tests have not been disclosed, the intent is clear: to reduce the reliance on external labs for basic blood analysis.

The significance of this step cannot be understated. Blood tests are a cornerstone of diagnostics, used for everything from routine monitoring to disease screening. By adding even a handful of these capabilities, the D12 has the potential to turn routine checkups into faster, more accessible processes. For patients in underserved or remote areas, this could be a game-changer.

D16: Toward Comprehensive Screening

Scheduled for 2027, the D16 builds on the D12 by adding five more blood tests. This broadens the device's utility, making it capable of handling a wider range of diagnostic scenarios. In practice, the D16 could serve as a bridge between basic at-home testing and more advanced laboratory work, allowing physicians to triage patients with greater confidence before ordering specialised procedures.

From a healthcare system perspective, the D16's arrival aligns with the growing emphasis on preventive care. As more conditions can be screened at the point of care, doctors can intervene earlier, potentially improving outcomes and reducing long-term costs. For patients, it means a greater sense of control and the ability to track health trends without constant lab visits.

D19: The Vision of 2030

The final milestone in the current roadmap is D19, projected for 2028. This device will incorporate three additional blood tests beyond those of the D16, rounding out the platform's diagnostic capabilities. At this point, Scanbo envisions a device that can handle a broad range of first-level diagnostics, moving closer to the role of a portable diagnostic lab.

While the D19 will not replace specialised laboratory equipment, its value lies in accessibility and immediacy. The ability to perform a wide set of tests within minutes at the point of care could reduce unnecessary referrals, shorten treatment delays, and empower patients to monitor their health in ways previously unavailable outside clinical settings.

Why This Roadmap Matters

The progression from D8 to D19 is not just a matter of adding features. It reflects a broader trend in healthcare: decentralisation. As hospitals struggle with capacity and costs, and as chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension place growing demands on systems worldwide, solutions that bring testing closer to patients are becoming indispensable.

Speaking about this vision, Ashissh Raichura, Founder & CEO of Scanbo, said: "Our mission is to bring diagnostics closer to people. From glucose testing today to multi-test blood diagnostics by 2030, our devices will empower patients and doctors with timely, accurate insights outside the walls of hospitals."

For individuals, these devices mean less time spent in clinics and labs, fewer follow-up visits, and greater autonomy in health management. For healthcare providers, they mean faster triage, reduced lab workloads, and the ability to focus resources where they are needed most.

Blockchain and Data Integration

Beyond hardware, Scanbo has announced the launch of a fully decentralised blockchain-based integrated platform for healthcare stakeholders--patients, providers, and payers. This system aims to create secure, transparent, and interoperable healthcare data exchange, making Scanbo the first in the world to offer such a model.

This step complements the device roadmap by addressing one of the major hurdles in modern diagnostics: managing sensitive health data securely while keeping it accessible across systems. In regions where data silos and trust gaps limit care coordination, such a platform could help align patients, doctors, and insurers in real time.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite the promise, there are hurdles. Regulatory approval is critical, as devices like the D12, D16, and D19 must meet stringent safety and accuracy standards before widespread use. Integration into healthcare workflows will also require training, data management, and alignment with electronic medical record systems. Finally, while reducing costs is a goal, ensuring affordability for patients across different regions will be an ongoing challenge.

Industry experts note that these initiatives align with global trends toward decentralised healthcare. In countries like India, where access gaps are significant, such technologies could reduce dependence on centralised labs and enable earlier interventions for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Conclusion

The journey from glucose monitoring in the D8 to expanded blood testing in the D19 encapsulates the direction of modern diagnostics. It begins with meeting today's needs--quick glucose checks, vital sign monitoring, and basic cardiac insights--and builds toward a future where comprehensive first-level testing can be performed in a matter of minutes outside the walls of a lab. By framing this evolution as part of the larger healthcare landscape, Scanbo's roadmap reflects not just technological progress but also a response to systemic challenges. The success of this journey will depend on rigorous validation, regulatory approvals, and market adoption, but the vision is clear: diagnostics that are faster, more accessible, and better suited to the demands of twenty-first-century healthcare.

