New Delhi [India], November 29: The innovative advertising platform Gohoarding, founded by Deepti Awasthi Sharma and Vikas Sharma, has garnered significant attention following Deepti's recent recognition as the winner of the esteemed Indira Gandhi National Youth Congress Women Entrepreneur Award.

Deepti's extraordinary achievements to the advertising profession have been highlighted by her recent recognition of her efforts in winning the Indira Gandhi National Youth Congress Women Entrepreneur Award. In addition to elevating Gohoarding, her unwavering commitment to challenging traditional advertising paradigms has established new standards for female entrepreneurs across the country.

At Gohoarding, Deepti Awasthi Sharma, a well-known personality known for her TEDx and Josh Talks appearances, personifies excellence in sales and customer happiness. Vikas Sharma is in charge of technology, while Deepti is best at planning flawless customer experiences and spearheading the business's sales campaigns. Their innovative and customer-focused relationship has helped Gohoarding reach new heights in innovation.

Gohoarding is unique among traditional advertising platforms because of its steadfast dedication to utilising cutting-edge technologies. Gohoarding has led the way in advancing innovations that have revolutionised the advertising industry, while rivals are only now starting to recognise the benefits of the digital revolution.

Gohoarding's sophisticated data analytics, which provide marketers with a wealth of information about the effectiveness of their campaigns, are essential to the company's success. With the help of this data-driven approach, advertisers may obtain priceless information that helps them make wise decisions and successfully optimise their plans.

Known as the 'Queen of Billboards,' Deepti Awasthi Sharma joins Gohoarding with a wealth of sales and customer care expertise from all around India. Her unwavering commitment to putting customers' needs first has been the cornerstone of Gohoarding's philosophy.

Gohoarding provides a wide range of services, including digital out-of-home (DOOH), mall media, in-flight media, and transit advertising. The company's main objective is to simplify the formerly complex outdoor advertising market. Thanks to this calculated move, Gohoarding is now the clear market leader in outdoor advertising.

Deepti Awasthi Sharma expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive the Indira Gandhi National Youth Congress Women Entrepreneur Award, which is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and innovative approach at Gohoarding. We strive to continue revolutionizing the industry, providing unparalleled customer experiences, and setting new benchmarks for female entrepreneurs across the nation."

Deepti Awasthi Sharma further stated ""Empowering women is at the heart of our mission. By championing their true strength, our office predominantly comprises women. I firmly believe in fostering financial independence for women as the initial stride toward catalyzing global change. It's the cornerstone for self-advocacy and empowerment."

Gohoarding's groundbreaking initiatives by Deepti Awasthi Sharma and Vikas Sharma, continue to reshape the advertising landscape, setting new benchmarks for industry standards. She has also been awarded in the Women Economic Forum which is an international women association for empowering women all over the world.

