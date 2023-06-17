BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Rupeek to grant users access to convenient and affordable gold loans ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 Crores. With a presence in more than 60 cities and more than 5 Lakh customers, Rupeek simplifies the process of taking a gold loan with its seamless doorstep services. Offering financing against gold jewellery of 18 carats or more, Rupeek Gold Loans assure both safety and speed. Here are some of the top benefits interested individuals can enjoy when opting for a Rupeek Gold Loan:

- Easy online appointment for doorstep services or bank branch visit

- Relaxed eligibility criteria

- Pocket-friendly interest rates starting at 0.59 per cent p.m.

- High loan-to-value ratio

- Minimal processing fees

- No penalties for prepayment

- High safety of gold with use of sophisticated technology and logistics

- Customisable repayment schemes

- Flexible repayment tenures ranging from a few days or months to a year

- Part and full release of gold at the doorstep Applying for Rupeek Gold Loan on Bajaj Markets is both fast and simple. Interested individuals can compare a range of gold loans and interest rates on the platform and access other types of secured and unsecured financing solutions. To get started, visit the Bajaj Markets website or application.

