A high-intent New Delhi gathering marks five years of Goldenflitch and signals the next chapter in AI-native product, design, and innovation leadership.

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: Goldenflitch, the design and innovation studio led by Arka Baidya, will celebrate its 5-year milestone with an invite-only leadership gathering in New Delhi themed "The Frontier of AI-Driven Product Design 2026." The evening is designed to bring founders, CEOs, CXOs, product leaders, venture capitalists, strategic investors, and AI innovators into one room for substantive conversation, curated networking, and a forward-looking dialogue on where product building is headed next.

Also Read | DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier I Exam on March 23; Mock Test Link Activated at drdo.gov.in.

In startup terms, five years is more than a milestone. It is proof of resilience, earned relevance, and the ability to keep building through uncertainty. Goldenflitch's fifth anniversary is being positioned not simply as a celebration, but as a statement about the kind of companies and leaders that will shape the next wave of digital products: design-led, AI-aware, and built for long-term value.

At the center of that story is Arka Baidya, Co-founder and CEO of Goldenflitch. His entrepreneurial journey reflects the discipline of building without a ready-made blueprint and the conviction to stay focused on craft, clients, and continuous evolution. Over five years, Goldenflitch has grown from an early-stage studio into a multidisciplinary team serving notable brands and institutions, while strengthening its reputation at the intersection of design, technology, and innovation.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price Ever in India.

Supporting this next phase is Rohan Khanduja, Board Member and Technical Advisor. With 16 years scaling zero-to-one innovations at Amazon and Bank of America, he brings platform-level thinking to physical and digital products alike. A LinkedIn Top Voice, he is known for applying systems thinking, AI, and machine learning insights, and data-informed decision-making to build intuitive, adaptable products designed for mass-market adoption and long-term use.

"Five years is not just survival in startup life -- it is earned trust. What Arka Baidya and Goldenflitch have built reflects resilience, clarity, and a rare commitment to thoughtful execution in a market often distracted by noise. This gathering matters because it brings together leaders who are not only talking about the future of AI-driven product design, but actively shaping it." -- Rohan Khanduja, Board Member & Technical Advisor, Goldenflitch

The event's significance also lies in the quality of the room being assembled. It is expected to feature a distinguished mix of industry, product, public-sector, legal-tech, and media leadership, creating the kind of cross-functional dialogue that often leads to partnerships, perspective shifts, and new ideas. The objective is not volume. It is a signal.

The evening will feature Ms. Mamta Saikia, Former CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation, as Chief Guest, alongside an accomplished panel of leaders including Abhilekh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Tripare AI; Ravindra Gupta, Ex Director General Safety, Railway Board; Alankrit Gupta, Director of Product at PRISM (known as OYO); Abhishek Nigam, Business Head, Ad Tech, Times Internet; and Subhomoy Bakshi, Digital Transformation Head, LKS Attorneys.

For Goldenflitch, the anniversary reflects more than longevity. It signals the rise of a studio that has stayed close to product, close to design, and increasingly close to the conversations shaping how AI will transform user experiences, product strategy, and business models in the years ahead. As the company enters its next chapter, the gathering is expected to stand out as one of the more meaningful pre-event rooms for entrepreneurs, founders, operators, and investors tracking the future of product and innovation in India and beyond.

Event Snapshot

- Event: The Frontier of AI-Driven Product Design 2026

- Occasion: Goldenflitch 5th Anniversary Founder & CXO Networking Mixer

- Date: 21 March 2026

- Time: 7:00 PM onwards

- Venue: CSOI, KG Marg, Delhi

About Goldenflitch

Goldenflitch is a design and innovation studio working across strategy, design, branding, build, and marketing. Over the past five years, it has positioned itself at the intersection of product thinking, digital design, and innovation-led execution, helping brands and ventures build experiences designed for relevance, usability, and long-term value.

About Rohan Khanduja

Rohan Khanduja serves as Board Member and Technical Advisor to Goldenflitch. He has spent 16 years scaling zero-to-one innovations at Amazon and Bank of America and is recognized for bringing systems thinking, AI and machine learning insight, and data-driven strategy to products built for broad adoption and long-term impact. He is also the founder and investor of Lotus Worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)