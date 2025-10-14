New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Google's massive investment of USD 15 billion over the next five years to establish a one-gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam reinforces India's position as a preferred destination for global technology giants, particularly in emerging areas such as AI and advanced digital technologies.

The announcement came during 'Bharat AI Shakti', an event hosted by Google in New Delhi. According to the company, the AI hub will be the largest outside the United States.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared details about the company's first-ever Google AI hub outside US, adding that he discussed the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted how it will help accelerate AI innovation and support India's growing digital economy.

In a post on social media, Pichai said, "Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development."

"This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the launch of the Google AI Hub, calling it a significant step toward realising India's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat."

Speaking at the event, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, stated that the latest Vishakhapatnam AI hub will be connected to Google's global network.

He also shared that 'Andhra Pradesh AI hub' is set to become Google's largest AI hub outside the United States, with the company announcing a USD 15 billion investment over the next five years.

"We will bring our subsea cable infrastructure here and connect it to our global network. This will not only act as a landing station for numerous cables but also provide a digital backbone connecting different parts of India. We are not just bringing AI technology, but also a digital infrastructure through our subsea cable and network connectivity hub," he added.

He also shared that the new gigawatt-scale hub will be part of Google's global network of AI centres spanning 12 countries.

Speaking at the announcement event, Kurian highlighted Google's deep roots in India. "It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world, outside of the U.S. It represents a capital investment over the next five years of USD 15 billion", he said.

Kurian explained that the Vishakhapatnam hub will scale to multiple gigawatts and serve as a global connectivity centre.

The AI hub will offer a full stack of solutions utilising Google's proprietary TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), which are twice as power-efficient. Data will be housed locally to meet sovereign AI requirements, and Google will deploy its own models, including Gemini, Imagine, and Veo.

Reacting to the announcements, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that Google's pledge to invest $ 15 billion in establishing a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, will boost AI infrastructure, providing a significant boost to startups, research, and the youth.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said, "Today, Google has announced an investment of 15 billion dollars. It has announced the establishment of a data centre AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to X and wrote, "The visionary policies of PM Narendra Modi ji has positioned India as a digital fountainhead. India shall now lead in AI and quantum too. Great initiative of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and AP's IT Minister Lokesh Nara," Sitharaman added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed the launch of the new Google AI hub in Vishakhapatnam, calling it a "game changer for Andhra Pradesh's economy and also the Indian youth."

"It was a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. This is a game-changer for Andhra Pradesh's economy and also the Indian youth. I am thankful to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and also Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji. I appreciate the Google team for the speed with which they brought this project to our country", Naidu told presspersons while in Delhi, after attending the 'Bharat AI Shakti' event.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the establishment of the hub, CM Naidu further praised the capabilities of Indians to lead global tech companies worldwide.

"I have seen so many changes in India. Indians are well-known for Information Technology. You take any global company, Indian origin people are the CEOs, that is our strength. Whether it is Google, Microsoft, or any other company. Now, with that strength, AI is a reality in the future, but we have to use Artificial Intelligence effectively", he said.

"Data is a new oil for growth. I am thankful to the government of India for giving me the opportunity to launch this project in Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The partnership between Google, AdaniConneX, and Airtel will leverage local expertise and infrastructure strength to build the AI hub, driving digital transformation and innovation in India. The project will integrate clean energy and innovation ecosystems, aligning with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The gigawatt-scale data centre will accelerate India's digital economy and deliver cutting-edge AI tools to citizens. The project is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, establishing Visakhapatnam as a major global technology destination.

The new international subsea gateway will increase India's digital backbone and provide new resilient connectivity to the rest of the world. The AI hub will enable businesses to innovate faster and create meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth. (ANI)

