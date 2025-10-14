New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that Google's pledge to invest 15 billion dollars to establish a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, will boost AI infrastructure, providing a major boost to startups, research, and the youth.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said, "Today, Google has announced an investment of 15 billion dollars. It has announced the establishment of a data centre AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh."

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision, the world's largest companies are establishing their infrastructure in India... This will boost AI infrastructure, which will become a major strength for our startups, research, and youth," he added.

Separately, the Minister stated that AI services are emerging as a completely new segment in the digital economy.

"With good digital infrastructure, we should be able to prepare our youth, reskill our youth, upskill our youth, make sure that they are ready for the AI opportunities which are coming in the world today. This data centre will be part of the AI mission. It will be augmenting the AI infra, which is needed for making sure that our youth get the facilities that startups get, which are required for their products and their services," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Reacting to the development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to X and wrote, "Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw does a timely selfie on a momentous occasion--launching of Google at BharatAIShakti event held in Delhi. Saw the launch of 1 GW hyperscale data center campus at AI City Vizag. Google shall invest upto Rs 80,000 crores in 5 years in the project."

"The visionary policies of PM Narendra Modi ji has positioned India as a digital fountainhead. India shall now lead in AI and quantum too. Great initiative of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and AP's IT Minister Lokesh Nara," Sitharaman added.

Google today announced a massive investment of USD 15 billion over the next five years to establish one gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company's largest AI hub outside the United States.

The announcement came during 'Bharat AI Shakti', an event hosted by Google in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the new centre would make Visakhapatnam a global hub for AI innovation, serving not only India but also other parts of Asia and beyond.

"This gigawatt-scale AI hub will house data locally and help power AI-driven solutions across sectors," he said.

Kurian added that the investment reflects Google's long-term commitment to India's digital growth and its ambition to build sustainable, locally integrated data infrastructure.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said Google's investment would play a crucial role in India's AI Mission. He said the Visakhapatnam AI hub is not only an investment, but it would also support skill development for IT professionals and boost India's digital economy.

Vaishnaw also urged Google to explore new opportunities in the Andaman Islands, calling it a "strategic location" for undersea cable networks that could ease the pressure on existing routes through Singapore and reach Australia, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

The landmark agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and Google anchors the ambitious AI City Vizag project, which includes a 1 GW hyperscale data centre campus. With the promise of clean energy integration, innovation, and up to 1.8 lakh new jobs, the project is set to make Visakhapatnam a cornerstone of India's AI future. (ANI)

