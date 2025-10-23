New Delhi [India] October 23 (ANI): Google has achieved a major milestone in quantum computing as the company's Willow quantum processor has achieved what Sundar Pichai termed the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage, which will pave the way for new applications in drug discovery and materials sciences.

According to Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Google, Quantum Echoes can explain how atoms in a molecule interact using nuclear magnetic resonance, a development that could pave the way for new applications in drug discovery and materials science.

In a post on social media platform X, Pichai said the breakthrough, which is also published in the weekly British scientific journal, Nature, centers on a new algorithm named Quantum Echoes.

"This new algorithm can explain interactions between atoms in a molecule using nuclear magnetic resonance, paving a path towards potential future uses in drug discovery and materials science," he noted in the X post.

It ran on the Willow chip 13,000 times faster than the best classical algorithm operating on one of the world's fastest supercomputers, he added.

The tech giant introduced the Willow chip last year, which is able to solve any crucial problem with qubits, the building blocks of quantum computing.

"Just published in Nature, we have demonstrated the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage running the out-of-order time correlator (OTOC) algorithm, which we call Quantum Echoes," a blog post added.

The blog post added that the Quantum Echoes can be useful in learning the structure of systems in nature, from molecules to magnets to black holes.

"We've demonstrated it runs 13,000 times faster on Willow than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest supercomputers," the blog post said.

The blog post shared by Pichai said that Quantum computers will be instrumental in modelling quantum mechanical phenomena, such as the interactions of atoms and particles and the structure (or shape) of molecules.

"Modelling molecules' shape and dynamics is foundational in chemistry, biology and materials science, and advances that help us do this better underpin progress in fields ranging from biotechnology to solar energy to nuclear fusion," the blog post added, highlighting the applications of the advancement.

Highlighting, what sets this advance apart, Pichai said, is verifiability--the ability for other quantum computers to reproduce the same results or for scientists to confirm them experimentally. That repeatability marks a shift from previous demonstrations of quantum performance that were faster but not independently confirmed.

Calling it "a significant step toward the first real-world application of quantum computing," Pichai said the team is eager to see how the technology evolves from here. (ANI)

