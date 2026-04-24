New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Centre has ramped up fuel supply measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, with natural gas now being supplied at 100 per cent for domestic PNG and CNG users and around 80 per cent for industrial consumers, the Petroleum Ministry said on Friday.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma said, "Natural gas supply is at 100% for domestic PNG consumers and transport (CNG), and around eighty per cent for industrial users on the grid."

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"At every level, the Government has taken steps to minimise inconvenience to the public," she added.

The update comes even as imports remain impacted due to the geopolitical situation.

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"Due to the West Asia crisis, as you are aware, our imports have been affected. However, the Government of India is making every effort to ensure that domestic supplies continue without any disruption," Sharma said.

On LPG, the Sharma reiterated that household supply remains stable. "The supply of domestic LPG is smooth, and no dry-out has been reported at any distributor," she said, while cautioning that "due to certain rumours, panic buying has been observed at some distributorships".

She urged consumers to avoid visiting distributors physically. "I would like to request everyone to opt for online booking, as home delivery is available. Therefore, there is no need to visit any distributor showroom," Sharma said.

The government has also been increasing supply to the commercial segment. "Commercial LPG supply has been restored up to 70 per cent," she said, adding, "In the month of April so far, more than 1,47,000 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold".

On demand management, Sharma said that steps have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

"Booking has been rationalised to some extent. As a result, domestic supplies of petrol and diesel are running smoothly, with no cuts. Domestic LPG cylinders are also being supplied without disruption," she said.

Fuel availability across the country remains adequate, the official said. "The supply of petrol and diesel is also adequate. No dry-out has been reported at any petrol pump," she noted, while again flagging "panic buying" in some areas due to rumours.

She emphasised that inventories remain comfortable. "Crude inventories are sufficient, cargoes have been secured, and our refineries are operating at optimal capacity," Sharma said.

The government has also taken steps to support industry. "Additional fuels such as coal and kerosene are being boosted to ensure industries face no shortages," she said.

Further, supplies to key sectors continue. "For the pharma and chemical sectors as well, C3 and C4 molecules have been allocated," Sharma said, adding, "Since April 9, more than 6,400 tonnes of propylene have been sold by refineries".

The official reiterated that prices have not been raised and urged consumers to avoid panic buying. "Petrol and diesel prices have not been increased, so people are requested to avoid panic buying," she said. (ANI)

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