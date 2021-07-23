Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI/News Voir): Department of MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, signed an MoU with government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, to provide licenses of automation software Accloud, worth Rs. 72 crores, to 20,000 MSMEs of the state. The software licenses shall be provided free of cost to the MSMEs who can apply for the same through a portal.

In an event marking the launch of this initiative by the government, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of MSME and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Pravin Singh, Managing Director, UP Industrial Consultants Ltd., spoke about the need to revive MSMEs with automation and financing.

The event was also attended by Amit Pau, COO of Accloud Inc., Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics, Hardik Somani, COO of Sapio Analytics and senior leaders of Big Alfa, the outreach partner for the event. Industry representatives from Laghu Udyog Bharti, FICCI and IIA were also present in this event marking the initiation of MSME revival using automation.

"Accloud can be operated on both mobile and web, and is available in multiple languages including Hindi, for the business people of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It requires zero infrastructure, and a support team shall also be available to help the MSMEs automate all their finance and accounting needs, while a support hotline number shall be shared with the users," informs Somani. "We shall create a nodal agency to distribute the benefits to the MSMEs of the state, this will help the businesses automate their accounting, sales, and inventory management process, with the GST compliance becoming very easy," says Sehgal, ACS.

The Government of UP has announced various schemes for the benefits of the micro, small and medium enterprises of the state, with a focus on their growth, as well as initiation of unregistered businesses into the mainstream.

"With the implementation of this internationally used automation software, we hope to make the process of financing easier for the MSMEs as well, as various national banks are interested in providing credit to businesses that have automated their processes. This begins a cycle of incentives and benefits for the MSMEs of UP, whose insurance needs, foreign exchange needs, and growth consultancy needs shall also be handled though us with our partners such as Parthiv Group," adds Srivastava, on the long term benefits for the MSMEs that adopt cloud-based automation.

Recently, Sapio Analytics announced its expansion to the United States, with a focus on transforming developing countries. As part of the same, its geopolitical division led by Gandhali Bhide recently released a paper on bilateral relations between India and Laos, with deep data-driven research showing how the current socio-economic relations between the countries can be positively transformed.

