New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The government on Saturday said it has decided to exempt some consumer electronic products including mobile phones, servers, smart watches, smart cameras and PoS machines from mandatory testing in order to reduce the compliance burden.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) carries out compulsory registration of specified goods, such as laptops, wireless keyboards, PoS machines and other electronic equipment, under the 'Electronics and Information Technology (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012'.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has specified 'Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE)' under Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 issued on 5th September 2017 for equipment capable of being used for telecommunications.

"With increasing convergence of technology, regulatory overlap was noted regarding certain products such as smart watch, smart camera etc. Representations were also received from industries and industry associations regarding overlapping jurisdiction of DOT and MEITY. It was highlighted that such overlap is a deterrent for timely launch of new products. It also increases the compliance cost for the industry," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in consultation with MEITY examined the issue and has now decided to exempt the following products from the ambit of MTCTE regime, it ministry said.

The exempted products include Mobile User Equipment / Mobile handsets (Mobile phone), Servers, Smart watches, Smart cameras and PoS Machines (Point of Sale Devices).

"The exemptions on these widely used products will reduce the compliance burden and will enable the industry to roll out their products faster. It will reduce import delays," the ministry said.

This regulatory reform shall improve the ease of doing business for electronics manufacturing companies and contribute towards making India a $1 trillion digital economy, it added.

The ministry further added, "The Gazette Notification in this regard will be issued in due course." (ANI)

