New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the second phase of asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities - 'National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0)'.

As per the detailed report released by the NITI Aayog, NMP 2.0 targets to achieve Rs 16.72 lakh crore, including private sector investment of Rs 5.8 lakh crore, from monetisation of assets belonging to 12 sectors, during the course of five years (FY26 to FY30).

The figure lists the infrastructure sectors included in NMP 2.0, along with the concerned Ministry/Department. In case of Ministries with varying functions, the Department responsible for monetisation activities has been specified below, it said.

PSUs and agencies under the purview of these Ministries are expected to be involved in the monetisation initiatives of the respective sectors as well.

The second phase of the pipeline has been developed by NITI Aayog, in consultation with infrastructure line ministries, based on the mandate for 'Asset Monetisation Plan 2025-30' as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Sitharaman noted that the five-year asset monetisation target has been set at an ambitious Rs 16.7 lakh crore, over 2.6 times higher than that under NMP 1.0, and added that the Ministries/Departments must aim to surpass the indicated targets through proactive efforts.

She complimented all the ministries/departments of the Government and NITI Aayog for meeting nearly 90% of the target of Rs 6 lakh crore set for 4 years in the implementation of NMP 1.0.

In line with NMP 1.0, NMP 2.0 shall focus on core assets only. Core assets are the ones central to the service objectives of any given Government Ministry/Department/PSU and are used for delivering infrastructure services to the public/users.

As per the NITI Aayog report, Highways, MMLPs, and ropeways account for the largest allocation, with a Total Monetisation Value (TMV) of Rs 4,42,000 crore, representing 26% of the total target.

Railways and ports form the next major contributors. Railways are targeted at Rs 2,62,300 crore, contributing 16%, while ports are close behind with Rs 2,63,700 crore, also comprising 16% of the total. The power sector has been assigned a TMV target of Rs 2,76,500 crore, translating to a 17% share, making it one of the most significant segments in the monetisation plan.

Coal and mines together represent a substantial portion of the programme. Coal assets are expected to generate Rs 2,16,000 crore (13%), while mines are projected at Rs 1,00,000 crore, contributing 6%. Urban infrastructure has a TMV target of Rs 52,000 crore, accounting for 3% of the total.

Among smaller segments, civil aviation is targeted at Rs 27,500 crore (2%). Petroleum and natural gas assets have a TMV of Rs 16,300 crore, contributing 1%, while warehousing and storage are pegged at Rs 10,000 crore, also with a 1% share. Telecom with a TMV target of Rs 4,800 crore, representing just 0.3% of the total monetisation value while tourism with Rs 1,200 crore accounts for 0.1% of total target. (ANI)

