Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, participated in a "Prominent Public Interaction and Integrated Dialogue Program across Various Sectors" held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, where he interacted with ex-servicemen and former army officers, the release said.

The program brought together six retired generals, a Vice Admiral, the Director General of the Coast Guard, brigadiers, and over 50 officers of Colonel rank. Hundreds of ex-servicemen, including captains and havildars, attended in military uniforms. Former Major General Gulab Singh Rawat, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, and Colonel Mayank Chaubey welcomed Bhagwat with a shawl and a traditional cap at the beginning of the event.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in his keynote address, Bhagwat stated that society plays a central role in shaping the destiny of the nation. He emphasised that a strong society ensures strong national security, adding that the organised strength of society empowers every citizen and therefore, leadership must be disciplined and value-driven. Recalling the tradition from the First War of Independence of 1857 to various revolutionary movements, he said that the flame of freedom never faded.

Referring to Winston Churchill in the context of the Second World War, he noted that learning from history is a sign of mature national consciousness.

Remembering RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Bhagwat described him as a born patriot who played a fearless role in the freedom movement and maintained close ties with leaders such as Madan Mohan Malaviya.

RSS Chief clarified that the RSS focuses solely on character building rather than electoral politics, as a strong individual leads to a strong nation. He added that the organisation grew without external support and continued to move forward on the strength of society, even after facing two bans.

During the special interactive session, ex-servicemen and officers raised important questions on national security, social harmony, youth issues, and policy matters, which Bhagwat answered in a balanced and logical manner.

Responding to questions on national security and the Agniveer scheme, the RSS Chief said strong leadership and military preparedness are always essential.

He described the Agniveer scheme as an experiment that could be refined and improved based on experience.

On issues related to Nepal, Bangladesh, Kashmir, and neighbouring countries, he remarked that these regions have historically been part of a shared cultural landscape. He reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of India and called for a firm and vigilant policy against anti-India campaigns.

Speaking about Hindu identity and social harmony, he said the Indian worldview considers all existence interconnected and is rooted in the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." He stated that the Hindu outlook is inclusive and that public resources such as temples, water sources, and cremation grounds should be equally accessible to all Hindus.

Addressing concerns about ideological bitterness on social media, he called for reviving the tradition of constructive debate and dialogue instead of hostility. He noted that policies become effective when there is direct grassroots communication and feedback.

On corruption and character building, he said corruption is not merely a systemic issue but also one of intent. Instilling values in children, encouraging savings, and promoting a culture of sharing for society form the real foundation of nation-building. He added that finding joy in service beyond self-interest is the hallmark of a healthy society.

On youth, migration, and local development, he highlighted vast opportunities in education, healthcare, and local entrepreneurship, stressing the need for planned efforts to curb migration from mountainous regions like Garhwal. He described the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as an important instrument for national integration that could reduce social disputes. On reservations, he emphasised patience and broad social consensus, while on population imbalance, he called for a comprehensive and forward-looking policy addressing conversion, infiltration, and birth rates.

Appealing to the ex-servicemen present, Bhagwat said that just as soldiers defend the nation's borders, there is an equal need for service and effort within society. He invited them to associate with more than 130,000 service projects run across the country and said their participation during the organisation's centenary year would be invaluable.

The program concluded with the message that the organisation's purpose has never been publicity but the organisation of society and national upliftment. He said history should record that the country grew because of society, not merely the organisation. (ANI)

