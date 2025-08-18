New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The government is embarking on the next 100 Days Agenda of Transformation to take India on a fast track to a developed nation, stated Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the 2nd Lokmat Global Economic Convention on Monday.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Minister said that in the next 100 days, the government will follow the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway, implement the vision of a developed nation by 2047, follow the 'Panch Prans' (Five Pledges) which have been articulated, and ensure that every citizen takes it upon themselves, as a sense of duty, to make India a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.

He said that this effort will see the work of 140 crore Indians come together as one team, one family, erasing the colonial mindset, respecting India's rich history, culture and tradition, and focusing on the unity and integrity of the nation.

He stated that no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation.

Minister Goyal also referred to the global confidence in India's economic growth, noting experts' assessment that India is on course to emerge as the world's most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination.

He said this progress is the result of the contribution of 140 crore Indians through programmes such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which are strengthening supply chains and building resilience.

He added that India has arrived on the global stage and that, as Prime Minister Modi has said, "this is our time, the right time."

The Minister paid tribute to Lokmat Group founder Jawaharlal Darda, describing him as a veteran freedom fighter and a tall luminary who makes every Maharashtrian proud.

Minister Goyal highlighted that Maharashtra is the largest economy in the country and contributes the most to India's growth story. He said that in this era of transformation, the government is reforming processes to improve ease of living and ease of doing business by removing regulatory burdens, reducing compliance and supporting industry to invest fearlessly.

The Minister said that India has concluded balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, the four nations of the EFTA group (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland) and the United Kingdom, and is making rapid progress with other engagements.

He said these efforts are collectively ensuring success for MSMEs, farmers and the animal husbandry sector, while protecting the interests of India's dairy industry and expanding access for Indian goods and services across global markets.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, Minister Goyal urged everyone to be "vocal for local," transform processes and governance practices and focus on quality and cost competitiveness. He added that the bedrock of Vikshit Bharat is Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

