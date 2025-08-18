Manchester United couldn't start their Premier League 2025-26 campaign on a positive note as they lost to Arsenal by a 1-0 margin. Despite their loss, Manchester United's gameplay was appreciated by fans. It looked like Ruben Amorim has put in some hard yards in the preparation. The new signings like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also made their mark. Although fans were surprised to not see Cameroon star goalkeeper Andre Onana starting. It was Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who started in place of Onana and produced a decent performance. With Onana having two back-to-back poor seasons, fans started to speculate whether Onana is considering a departure. Alejandro Garnacho Mural Outside Old Trafford Defaced Amid Reports Linking Manchester United Star With Shock Chelsea Move (See Pic).

Is Andre Onana Leaving Manchester United in 2025-26 Summer Transfer Window?

When quizzed about Andre Onana's absence, Manchester United Coach Ruben Amorim said “He's not injured, he's recovered… but the other players did well during pre-season, so I have to find a balance. Next week, it will be a different story. This week, we chose these players”. Onana missed all five of United's pre-season friendlies through injury but has been back in training. Andre Onana has made 72 appearances for Manchester United in the last two seasons and has kept only 18 clean sheets. His unforced errors has troubled United in the recent past and the comments from Amorim has indicated that he is currently not in Onana's favour. Although nothing has been confirmed on whether Onana wants to depart in the ongoing summer transfer window 2024-25 or not.

Will David de Gea Return to Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim's response sparked the speculations of Onana considering aa departure and the possibility of the return of veteran Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea. Manchester United recently played a club friendly with de Gea's club Fiorentina as part of their pre-season campaign and after the match de Gea said that he may cross paths with United supporters again in future, which some have interpreted as the Spaniard hinting he may re-sign for the Manchester outfit. Arsenal Beat Manchester United 1-0 In Premier League 2025-26; Ricardo Calafiori's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Secure Narrow Victory.

David De Gea was honored at Old Trafford during the club's pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. Before the match, De Gea was given a commemorative plaque by captain Bruno Fernandes. The 34-year-old goalkeeper also received a standing ovation from fans at the Old Trafford as he was subbed off in the 87th minute. De Gea spent over a decade between the sticks for the Red Devils, making 415 appearances between 2011 and 2023. After leaving Man Utd, he joined Fiorentina in 2024. The Spaniard has a release clause in his deal at Italian club Fiorentina that could see him rejoin the club for a cut price.

