Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: GR Constructions today announced the launch of Ranke Infra, a distinguished new vertical that marks the group's formal foray into the premium residential market. The introduction crowns more than two decades of construction led excellence and reflects a deliberate evolution toward brand driven, design led development in an increasingly discerning housing landscape.

Established in 1999, GR Constructions brings over 27 years of industry mastery in residential, commercial and hospitality segments. In its formative years, the company delivered more than 150 independent residential and commercial projects on a contract basis. As one of the city's most prominent builders, it has since developed close to 3 million square feet of residential real estate, with a further 1 million square feet currently under active execution, reinforcing both the scale of its operations and the sophistication of its future pipeline.

Through Ranke Infra, the GR Group will unveil an additional 1 million square feet of luxury residences in the current calendar year across Bengaluru's most sought after real estate micro markets.

The organisation is celebrated for its uncompromising construction standards, anchored by a highly accomplished in house civil engineering team that applies rigorous quality controls and disciplined delivery practices at every stage of development.

With appetite for premium living accelerating across India's leading urban centres and emerging growth corridors, GR Constructions will deploy Ranke Infra as its principal segment for forthcoming high end residential ventures. These developments will be introduced in carefully calibrated phases, in step with market conditions and the group's long range strategic ambitions.

The launch of Ranke Infra represents a defining inflection point for GR Constructions as it transitions from a construction led enterprise into a brand centric luxury developer with a clearly articulated premium philosophy, while continuing to draw strength from its integrated execution model and legacy of engineering excellence.

