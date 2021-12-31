Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn, India's leading coupon company has witnessed a whopping 34 percent rise in participation in the 5th edition of Christmas Carnival, sponsored by MFine, a leading digital health startup.

The contest was held from December 24th to December 28th, 2021 and was open for everyone. The 5-day contest received massive participation this year, and partnered with the best brands in the industry to give away prizes, gifts, coupons and vouchers to the winners, worth up to Rs. 25 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The key focus of the campaign was to bring in the best offers from the best brands to customers across India, through fun and interactive games. This year, GrabOn has partnered with MFine as Title Sponsor, Man Matters and Travalook as In-Game and Tring as Outreach partner. The biggest names - The Sleep Company, Tata Soulfull, Amar Chita Katha, Fynd, Surat Diamond Jewellery, CaseKaro, Amkette, EvoFox, EUME, MyGlamm and Hammer, joined this year's Christmas Carnival as gifting partners.

"This year's Christmas Carnival was special. We've witnessed a massive rise in terms of participation as well as partners. And we take this opportunity to thank everyone for their love and support." - Ashok Reddy, Founder & CEO, GrabOn.

Christmas Carnival is one of the flagship online events of GrabOn. The campaign is held every year in December, around the Christmas period so people can stock gifts and goodies in their shelves. This is a way to spread happiness among our users as we understand how important it is to spread love and joy, and that the shopping scene can be well leveraged to achieve that.

The success of the last four seasons inspired us to continue this journey forward. And this edition of the carnival has been truly special. We've had people join us from all over India and we are happy to announce that we gave away more rewards than ever before. We created an opportunity for participants across the country to take home some of the coolest gifts from the leading brands in India.

The Christmas Carnival is simple but a unique game-based campaign that offers exciting prizes and rewards for each game played. This year, we've rolled out three games - Santa Hat, Winter Slot and Spot The Sock. Of which, Winter Slot was the most loved game, while Santa Hat was most played by the participants. This apart, each game offered points that can be redeemed post the campaign for gifts or goodies, the statement said.

Over the years, GrabOn, India's leading coupon and deals platform has been organizing the best of such contests, including the Cricket Fantasy League and other festive-oriented campaigns in a bid to attract new users and help grow a loyal customer base for thousands of brands. With the new year fast approaching, the company is all excited to roll out more fun and exciting campaigns for 2022.

