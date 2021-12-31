Gujarat, December 31: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajkot where a man brutally murdered his wife with an axe after a brawl turned ugly over his suspicion of her having an extramarital affair. The accused has been arrested from his house in Jasdan Taluka in Rajkot on Tuesday, said the police.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused, identified as Sunil, a farm labourer, and his wife, Daya were married for 10 years. However, Sunil always doubted her fidelity, which often led to fights between them. On Tuesday, the couple indulged in an argument, which soon turned ugly and Sunil, in a fit of rage attacked Daya with an axe. He inflicted serious injuries on her head and back, following which she was admitted to a hospital.

However, Daya succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. The victim's father registered a complaint against the accused at Jasdan police station, following which the police filed a case of murder against the accused.

