Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: GrabOn, India's leading online savings destination, is elated to announce the resounding success of its dual-spectacle event - the Cricket Fantasy League (CFL) and Bachat Wali Diwali (BWD). The campaigns, held in tandem with the cricket World Cup fervor and the joyous Diwali season, witnessed an unprecedented surge in user participation, making it a memorable edition for GrabOn.

Cricket Fantasy League 11 - A Grand Slam in Fantasy Gaming

Running from October 5th to November 19th, 2023, the Cricket Fantasy League 11 captivated cricket enthusiasts nationwide. Title-sponsored by Klook, and co-sponsored by My Muse, the CFL garnered immense popularity with its unique gaming experience and lucrative rewards.

CEO and Founder of GrabOn, Ashok Reddy, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are delighted by the overwhelming response to Cricket Fantasy League 11. The level of engagement and enthusiasm from our users has surpassed our expectations. It's heartening to see the GrabOn community come together to celebrate the spirit of cricket."

In addition to Klook and My Muse, the CFL boasted significant support from Dell, Hamleys, and SurfShark as in-game sponsors, enhancing the gaming experience for participants. The Gifting sponsors, including Plaeto, Zoomin, Sirona, DriveU, Skullcandy, Puma, Smaash, Naario, Buds & Berries, Burger Bae, Dot & Key, JiViSa, iHatke, Moraze Cosmetics, Geeks for Geeks, Ashba Botanics, SkinThirst, and True Elements, added a delightful touch to the campaign with their exclusive rewards.

The outreach for CFL was further amplified through strategic partnerships with RedFM and Koo, enhancing GrabOn's connection with a wider audience.

Bachat Wali Diwali 9 - Lighting Up Festivities with Savings

From November 11th to November 15th, 2023, GrabOn continued its festive spirit with Bachat Wali Diwali 9, a celebration of savings and joy. Klook, Dell, Hamleys, and SurfShark continued their support as title and in-game sponsors. The gifting sponsors, including Plaeto, Zoomin, Burger Bae, Dot & Key, True Elements, and Leaf Studios, added a touch of festivity to the campaign.

"Our users have embraced the essence of Bachat Wali Diwali, making it a memorable and joyous occasion for everyone. The savings and rewards offered during this Diwali season reflect our commitment to enhancing the festive spirit for our users," said Ashok Reddy, expressing his gratitude.

Koo played a significant role in amplifying the outreach for BWD, connecting GrabOn with users through a diverse and engaged platform.

Record-breaking User Participation and Rewards Galore

The success of both campaigns is evidenced by the exponential increase in user participation, with millions of users actively engaging in the CFL and BWD activities. The carefully curated games, combined with attractive rewards from a plethora of esteemed sponsors, added an extra layer of excitement to the events.

Participants were not only entertained by the thrilling gaming experience but were also rewarded generously by GrabOn and its sponsors, making the campaigns a win-win for both users and brands involved.

A Heartfelt Thank You and a Call to Brands for Future Collaborations

Ashok Reddy extended his gratitude, saying, "I want to thank each and every user who made Cricket Fantasy League 11 and Bachat Wali Diwali 9 a roaring success. Your enthusiasm is our driving force, and we are committed to bringing you more innovative and exciting campaigns in the future."

As GrabOn looks ahead, the platform invites brands to collaborate for upcoming sale events. With a massive user base and a proven track record of successful campaigns, GrabOn provides a unique and impactful platform for brands looking to connect with their target audience.

