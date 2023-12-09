Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live Streaming Online: Manchester United got a much-needed win in midweek against Chelsea which lifted them to 6th in the points table, just three shy of the fourth place currently occupied by defending champions Manchester City. They next face Bournemouth at Old Trafford where a further three points should help them further consolidate their position as the race for the top four heats up. Erik ten Hag has time and again fought the narrative set in media about his team in despair and if his team’s recent record in the league is anything to go by, there is a mini-revival on hand. Bournemouth have registered victories in three out of their last four matches and can be a bit of a tricky side to face. Manchester United versus Bournemouth will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the DIsney+ Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Wins Hat Trick of Awards As Crisis Talk Quietens for Manager Erik Ten Hag.

Jonny Evans is all set to start for Manchester United where he will partner with English Premier League player of the month in Harry Maguire. Scott McTominay with his goal-scoring abilities will push further up to partner Bruno Fernandes. Rasmus Hojlund may have not scored much for United but his involvement upfront has been exemplary. Marcus Rashford is likely to be on the bench once again.

Darren Randolph, Ryan Fredericks, Max Aarons and Alex Scott will miss the contest for the visiting side due to injuries. Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie will sit deep in midfield to shield the backline. Justin Kluivert as the no 10 can be a tricky player for the opposition and it will be interesting to see if he pushes further forward to join the attack. Manchester United Star Casemiro Set to Join Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Convinced Former Real Madrid Teammate to Sign For Saudi Arabian Club.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to face Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 9. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2023-24 match will be played at Old Trafford and it is going to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United lack consistency and it will not be an easy game for them but eventually should secure a victory.

